LGBTQIA+ healthcare provider FOLX health launches Monkeypox services

FOLX Health, a digital healthcare company designed to service the LGBTQIA+ community, has launched a new offering that puts monkeypox awareness at the forefront. From today, the company will include monkeypox offerings with its flagship $59 virtual primary care services . Those services include a primary-care consultation with doctors specialized in medical issues that affect the LGBTQIA+ community.

The services will include education, counseling, and evaluation from a physician, as well as the ability to receive a referral for monkeypox treatment from them. The addition of its monkeypox offerings comes just weeks after the Biden administration declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are now nearly 16,000 cases of monkeypox in the country.

“The LGBTQIA+ community has long struggled to access affirming and expert care and has a history of being unfairly blamed for the spread of viruses, as was the case during the beginning of the HIV/AIDS crisis,” Liana Douillet Guzmán, CEO of FOLX, said in a statement. “As monkeypox began to spread, we felt it was our duty and responsibility as a queer and trans healthcare provider to quickly mobilize and serve as a source of truth in a sea of misinformation.”

FOLX is a young company, launched only in December 2020, but its services are already now available in nearly 80% of the United States. In Mach 2022, it was named as one of Fast Company’s 10 most innovative health companies.