Why data must be the basis of any successful corporate ESG transformation

The business case for prioritizing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues is by now well established and widely accepted. Exactly how each business should approach ESG and communicate their progress to stakeholders and the wider public, on the other hand, is still being worked out. The rise of data and evolving public sentiment are changing how business leaders think about these intertwined responsibilities.

At the recent Fast Company Impact Council event, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, Esri hosted a virtual panel featuring experts from various corners of ESG to gain insight into successful approaches, the role of data, and the future of the field. Here are five key takeaways from the discussion. 1. Brands need to tell their story through data. The public cares more than ever about companies’ environmental and social impacts, therefore, ESG has become an important part of building a brand that attracts both customers and employees. At the same time, the public has access to more data than ever. That means the brand story needs to be borne out by the data to be credible. “Everything is public,” says Gonzalo Brujó, global president of brand consultancy Interbrand. “We need to make sure that the data is correct…and that the companies are really taking actions.”

Brujó warns companies not to overpromise or sugarcoat in their ESG statements. Instead, he suggests they find the ESG factors they can credibly lead on and prioritize those. Jamal Watkins, senior vice president of strategy and advancement at the NAACP, agrees. “There’s some 18-year-old right now who may be looking at your company and saying, ‘You said you care about gender equality, but your C-Suite and your board have no women. I’m going to put you on blast publicly,’ ” he says. “The next thing, it goes viral, and then you have a nightmare…because your data told the story, and you weren’t in front of it.” 2. Environmental risks are location-specific. We think about a major challenge like climate change as global issue, and it is. But it’s also local. Every place on the planet faces its own unique environmental risks based on how the built environment interacts with the local natural environment.

“The risk of a hurricane in Iowa is pretty low, right?” says Richard Cooke, director of global business development at Esri. “But it’s pretty high on the Gulf Coast.” That same principle is why a deep understanding of place lays the groundwork for choosing relevant ESG key performance indicators and making important decisions about capital allocation, site selection, and supply chain optimization. 3. Every environmental issue is a social issue. Jamal Watkins of the NAACP makes the point that location-specific environmental issues are ultimately issues of social justice. “Let’s visit, say, the Gulf of Mississippi or Flint, Michigan, or Cancer Alley in Louisiana, and you start to see the connectivity,” he says. The point is that environmental issues impact people based on where they live. Businesses need to consider more than their broad environmental value proposition. They need to reckon with their practical impact on local communities. Watkins points to the wood pellet and biomass industry as an ostensibly “green” industry that can have negative affects locally. “These factories started springing up in rural communities, low-income communities, Black and brown communities,” he says. “But the industry is actually harmful to drinking water and air quality.”

4. Carbon offset will play a big role, but the science isn’t settled. Carbon offsets—carbon sequestration projects that business can fund to compensate for their emissions—are a popular concept, and Cooke believes they can be an important element in a company’s ESG strategy. But questions about their effectiveness remain. “For all the talk, the science isn’t fully settled yet,” he says. “We understand a lot; we don’t understand everything we need to understand.” Identifying authoritative carbon offset credits and creating a trustworthy exchange is a priority, and it’s something Esri is currently working on in partnership with a large agriculture firm. Watkins adds that carbon credits may not be enough to satisfy local communities that a business operates in. After all, the system trades local emissions for emissions reductions or carbon sequestration somewhere else. “You have folks on the front lines in the community saying, ‘That’s not good enough,’ ” he says. 5. AI-enabled graph analytics is the next frontier. Initially, the biggest obstacle to getting the most out of ESG data was the sheer size of the datasets. “We just didn’t have the horsepower to bring it all together,” Cooke says. Now, the challenge is finding relationships between vastly different datasets. That’s where the unsung hero known as AI-enabled graph analytics comes in.

As Cooke puts it, graph analytics provide the ability to understand “interrelationships between things that don’t seem interrelated on the surface, whether that’s an environmental variable, a social variable [or] even a brand variable.” After more investment, Cooke hopes to see AI-enabled graph analytics help companies more easily turn their complex mix of ESG considerations into a coherent, effective strategy. — To learn more about Esri’s geographic information system software, location intelligence, and mapping, click here.