Saudi Vision 2030: Key lessons from the Kingdom’s new digital leadership

In recent years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious journey to modernize its economy and society. This journey is encapsulated in Saudi Vision 2030, a sweeping roadmap for reform that aims to reduce the country’s dependence on oil, diversify its economy, and improve the quality of life for all of its citizens. One key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030 is developing the country’s digital infrastructure and capabilities. This includes investing in new technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, as well as supporting the development of a thriving startup ecosystem.

In order to achieve these goals, the Saudi government has put forth a new digital leadership strategy. This strategy focuses on attracting and developing world-class talent, fostering innovation, and building strong partnerships with the private sector. So far, this strategy is bearing fruit, with a number of high-profile initiatives launched in recent years. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has stated that the country intends to become a global leader in innovation, with an annual investment of 2.5% of GDP in the research, development, and innovation sector by 2040. This is expected to increase the GDP by $16 billion by 2030, creating thousands of new positions in science, technology, and innovation to further propel Saudi Arabia’s development.

In order to achieve these aims, the R&D sector of the Kingdom is being reorganized with the creation of a higher body that will allow for legislation and regulatory standards as well as project and budget allocation and performance monitoring. 5G & IT INFRASTRUCTURE For example, Saudi Telecom Company (STC) recently announced a $1 billion investment to create a strategic digital hub called the “MENA Hub.” This move will solidify KSA’s leading position across the ICT sector and establish STC as a major player in the region. The objective of the hub is to provide innovative and digital solutions to support the Kingdom’s economic growth and to position the Kingdom as a leader in 5G technology.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Artificial intelligence is another area where Saudi Arabia is making significant investments. The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) was established in 2019 with the aim of harnessing the power of data and AI to fuel economic growth. In 2020, the SDAIA launched the National Strategy for Data and AI, which outlines the Kingdom’s plans to become a world leader in these technologies. Within the SDAIA, there are three key agencies: the National Data Management Office (NDMO), the National Information Center (NIC), and the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) that are responsible for driving AI adoption across the government and private sector. The NDMO is tasked with developing and implementing policies and regulations related to data, while the NIC is responsible for collecting, storing, and managing data. The NCAI, on the other hand, is focused on research and development in AI. Together, these agencies are working to make Saudi Arabia a global leader in data and AI. In addition, the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI), owned by the PIF, “was founded to contribute in positioning KSA as a global AI leader through offering innovative transformational solutions.” The aim is to use AI to drive economic growth and create new opportunities for businesses and citizens.

THE WAY FORWARD FOR OTHER COUNTRIES The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the perfect case study for other leading nations to follow in order to maintain a top spot in the global economy. There are several key factors that have allowed Saudi Arabia to become a leading force in the world, accelerated by the Vision 2030 initiative. Some of these key factors include: 1. Investing in emerging technologies

Saudi Arabia has made significant investments in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, and data management. These investments have positioned the country as a leader in these cutting-edge industries, and have helped to spur economic growth. 2. Creating a conducive environment for businesses The Saudi government has created an environment that is conducive for businesses to thrive. This includes policies and regulations that encourage innovation and investments in new technologies.

3. Fostering partnerships with the private sector The government of Saudi Arabia has fostered partnerships with the private sector in order to drive economic growth. These partnerships have been instrumental in helping the country attract foreign investments and develop new technologies. 4. Supporting entrepreneurship and research

The Saudi government has provided support for entrepreneurship and research through initiatives such as the Hevolution Foundation. This support has helped to position the country as a leading destination for startups and innovation. In order for other nations to follow in its footsteps, they must follow a series of steps to assess their readiness for change. These steps include: 1. Assessing the current state of the economy

Measure factors such as GDP growth, inflation, and unemployment rates. Public sector leaders can also use surveys to gauge citizen satisfaction levels. 2. Identifying areas of opportunity Identify industries that are growing rapidly or new technologies that could be adopted. Public sector leaders can also consult with the private sector to identify areas of opportunity.

3. Determining the readiness of the workforce Identify the education level and skill set of the workforce. Private sector leaders can assess the readiness of the workforce by conducting surveys and skills tests. 4. Assessing the legal and regulatory environment

The legal and regulatory environment must be supportive of the adoption of new technologies. This includes factors such as data privacy laws and regulations related to intellectual property. By taking these steps, nations of the world can position themselves to be leaders in the global economy. Saudi Arabia has taken these steps in order to become a resilient and future-fit nation and is now a model for other nations to follow in paving the way for action-oriented digital leadership. President, Going Global Ventures, Executive Chairman, AI For Good Foundation, Advisor, BCG & UN, investor, member of WEF GFC on AI, B20/G20