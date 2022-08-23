Zoom stock price: ZM shares crash as return-to-office fights heat up

Not too long ago, Zoom was the pandemic darling. In January 2020, the stock sat around $76 per share, but by peak-pandemic–September of the same year–Zoom stock (ticker: ZM) surged to over $470 per share. Talk about amazing returns.

But almost two years later, Zoom stock is taking a beating after the company reported its Q2 2022 results. The problem? The pandemic might not be over, but work forces are acting like it is. Here’s what you need to know.