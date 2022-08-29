Answer these 3 questions to improve your approach to DEI

After 7 years, more than 30 corporate engagements, and thousands of hours spent testing and validating a change approach and new cultural maturity assessment tool within Fortune 500 organizations, the one thing I’ve seen that rings true in the halls of corporations is this: In order for organizations to future-proof their business, thrive, and retain top talent, they must throw out the old DEI playbook.

This does not mean dismantling the practice of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging altogether. Rather, it’s time to enhance it with a change management approach in order to build a workplace of sustainable and scalable cultural inclusion. It starts with reflecting upon these three questions: Is your entire organization on board with pursuing cultural inclusion? The original intent for the practice of diversity in the 1960s was to go from a segregated workplace to an integrated workplace. Based on the work we’ve been doing at Reframe, there was a need to redefine the problem statement: The workplace is two to three generations culturally behind the new marketplace.

This means that, both attitudinally and behaviorally, leaders now need to move beyond the ambition of simply integrating the workplace to changing their entire structure, segments, strategy, solutions, and systems for the new majority population. Imagine walking into the office of your CEO and saying that the 60-year-old DEI playbook is dated and that the corporation needs to adopt a new change management approach that is less than 10 years old. A solid business case needs to be made for why the old DEI playbook needs to be modernized. Let’s start with what many already know.

The employee audience DEI was conceived for no longer believes their employers are truly supportive of the practice of diversity, equity and inclusion. A recent ​​study conducted to validate our hypothesis and the findings were consistent with what we were hearing not only from employees, but also from chief diversity officers (CDOs) at major Fortune 500 companies. What is missing from the conversation is a tool that measures how culturally mature an organization is on the spectrum, where to pinpoint the fix, and how to prioritize the allocation of resources. What’s needed is a maturity model–a time-tested tool within the change management industry that measures the ability of an organization to achieve continuous improvement in a particular discipline. In this case, we are measuring whether or not leaders are forming, growing, practicing, and mastering their organization’s structure, segments, strategy, systems, and solutions. The workplace today is much more complex and dynamic than it was in the 1960s and 1970s, when DEI as a practice was first introduced to support Black employees who were entering corporations after graduating from newly integrated universities.

After assessing a sample size of a corporation’s employees via one-on-one interviews, assemble the senior leadership team to report findings from the cultural maturity assessment and scoring. Based on the report and findings, the senior leadership team then aligns on what is called an Impact Ambition statement–a North Star for a company’s change objective and strategy. The Impact Ambition–an enterprise change agenda that goes across multiple functions and regions–is a game-changer for making sustainable change in DEI. Unlike typical strategies, in which functional and regional DEI practitioners are not empowered to make change, allocate resources, or hold stakeholders accountable for the change required, the Impact Ambition statement is directly signed off by the chief executive officer and the chief human resources officer. Does your organization have an inclusive employee experience from hiring to exit? When performative DEI efforts are exposed publicly, the magic pill corporations usually start with is a talent acquisition reset. Since the 1970s, corporations have cycled through more than four to five generations of Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) employees, yet have failed to retain enough talent in the pipeline to result in diverse organizational leadership. To this day, combined BIPOC CEOs account for less than 5% of Fortune 500 leaders.

That’s why, after getting organizational alignment within the entire executive leadership team, it’s time to revisit the entire employee experience, from hiring to exit. For most F500 corporations, everything from the statement of its mission, vision, and values were created with leaders who were mono-cultural in racial and gender demographics and ideology. For more than six decades, corporations acquired BIPOC talent and integrated them into organizations that were not designed for them to thrive and be rewarded for their efforts. It was set up to fail, and as time has proven that the system is flawed. The first touch point for prospective candidates is usually through a talent acquisition department. But for many corporations, the talent acquisition department does not reflect the New America. It starts internally and then reflects externally. If the talent acquisition department’s goal is to attract BIPOC talent, they must also reflect that ambition with their people.

Depending on where the senior executive team lands on the Impact Ambition, the re-evaluation of the employee journey is required to understand the challenges and opportunities for employees at each stage of the employee journey. This begins to uncover insights on why employees at all levels of the organization stay and why they leave. Beyond race and gender identity, many organizations do not collect the data required to help them personalize employee experiences. By better understanding employees’ attitudes and behaviors at each stage of the journey, leaders can cluster workers into segments to better identify their individual identities, desires, and requirements. This segmentation does not only build inclusive and personalized employee experiences, but true community. Can your organization scale, personalize, and sustain an inclusive employee experience? When building inclusive customer and employee experiences through my company’s work, I discovered that many leaders could not execute the inclusive design because they lacked the systems to scale, personalize, and sustain the inclusive design. Key barriers included outdated intranet platforms and an inability to build consensus across HR functions. The lack of integrated systems that reflect the employee/user journey is a recipe for failure, and the misalignment between HR function and technological systems created the pathway for what is called single use applications.

After the start of COVID many corporations rushed to digitize their employee experience via Zoom and to enable collaboration via video. In the midst of the George Floyd awakening, two phenomena happened: A significant civil rights event was caught on a digital camera while corporations’ employees were working in an 100% digital environment. These two events forced a conversation when many CEOs and their leadership teams were not prepared to engage digitally with their remote workforce. According to Korn Ferry, by 2030, globally this represents an $8 trillion global human capital management opportunity. Digitalization of the workplace has made it easier to deliver an inclusive employee experience. But Zoom is not a digital strategy; it’s a digital tactic. Technology is the enabler to unlock data at each stage of the inclusive experience no matter where the employees and users work. When done right, inclusive experience design allows the C-Suite to personalize, scale, and sustain an inclusive employee experience that offers clarity for each employee and user journey, and provides the ability to reconcile and optimize programming, messaging, rewarding, and accountability.

DEI alone is not doing enough to culturally transform corporations globally, and employees know they are coming up short. As the Great Resignation roars on and companies have more competition than ever to attract and retain top talent, organizations that stick to the decades-old diversity playbook will suffer. The American workforce has changed, and corporate America’s approach to DEI needs to change with it. The way to win at DEI is to implement a change management approach that ensures systematic and sustainable cultural inclusion for all employees. Jeffrey L. Bowman is the CEO and cofounder of Reframe.

