Why social media, cancel culture, and crisis management have become intertwined

When it comes to social media, your credibility and integrity are at stake every time you post something online. Bad news travels fast, and with social media, news can be shared at lightning speed. If the information is controversial, misleading, or false, the results can be disastrous.

With so many people choosing to err on the side of outrage, your product, brand, or organization can be “canceled” at a moment’s notice, and your reputation can be permanently tarnished. That’s why it has become essential to understand the basics of crisis management and crisis planning. The cause-and-effect relationship between social media and cancel culture are permanently intertwined. Even if you remove a post from your social media channels, the content can be retained by a screenshot and repeatedly reposted, so the fallout continues to multiply instead of fade. Knowing what to do in the wake of such circumstances has become an integral part of doing business and can create a tricky dynamic with no definitive answers. THE LINK BETWEEN SOCIAL MEDIA AND CANCEL CULTURE

The term “cancel culture” refers to a movement that aims to take away celebrity status or esteem from a person, place, or thing based on behavior that is deemed offensive or objectionable by someone who calls for action. Cancel culture is linked to social media because most “canceling” occurs online when backlash against the original poster gets shared repeatedly. Cancel culture refers to the practice of calling people out for posting offensive content on social media. However, cancel culture can also be used as a weapon against innocent victims. Social media is especially effective for canceling because it can reach hordes of users simply by clicking “send.” Thus, the link between social media and cancel culture. According to the Pew Research Center, 61% of adults have heard of cancel culture, up from 44% in 2020. But views of the power of cancel culture are mixed. For example, 51% of adults say calling out people on social media is more likely to hold people accountable, while 45% say it is likely to punish people who did not deserve it. Either way, the end result can create a crisis-like situation for the target.

HOW CANCEL CULTURE DRIVES CRISIS PLANNING Cancel culture, by nature, can be hugely damaging to your brand or business. This phenomenon—in which an individual or group stops supporting a person, product, brand, or organization—is most associated with social media. The act of “canceling” could mean boycotting an actor’s movies, refusing to use certain brands, or failing to patronize a certain organization. A 2020 survey by Pew Research Center showed that people have a wide range of views on how to define cancel culture. Here are some of their definitions:

• Actions taken to hold others accountable • Censorship of speech or history • Mean-spirited actions taken to cause others harm

• People canceling anyone they disagree with • Those who are challenged face consequences like being boycotted or fired • An attack on traditional society

• A way to call out racism, sexism, etc. • A misrepresentation of people’s actions Whether cancel culture on social media is meant to hold people responsible for their actions or punish someone for a perceived wrong, the results can be unexpected.

One recent example of the power of cancel culture is the student campaign at George Washington University Law School against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the wake of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, which had legalized abortion. Students obtained 11,300 signatures on a petition calling for Thomas to be removed as an instructor. The university never had to take action because Thomas told the school he would be unavailable to teach this year. In another example, which occurred during the pandemic, podcaster Joe Rogan’s stance on vaccinations led some musicians to boycott Spotify, which hosts Rogan’s program. What’s more, a decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to discontinue the publication of six children’s books due to perceived racism in images and text was viewed by conservative media as an attempt to push out beloved parts of American culture.

CRISIS RESPONSE PLANS ARE ESSENTIAL The close link between social media and cancel culture highlights the necessity for a comprehensive social media policy and a crisis response plan. Protecting your organization’s hard-won reputation should always be front and center. Misinformation and mistakes can cause problems fast, so it is important to know what to do. A social media policy should outline ways to provide feedback and address commentary so the information that is being shared online is current and correct. A crisis management plan should include a comprehensive social media policy so nothing is overlooked.

With a plan in place, you will have a roadmap for your response when an emergency occurs. Every instance will require different actions for different scenarios. Planning out your response ahead of time can remove some of the stress and uncertainty from the equation. Evan Nierman is Founder and CEO of Red Banyan, an international crisis PR agency, and author of Amazon bestseller Crisis Averted.