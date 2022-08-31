How music taught people to love ironing

I wish we could turn up the volume on this article, which is about the best nine tracks of my career. I’m going to tell you a story about music, but also about brand power and consumer insights.

Let’s start with brand power: In Latin America, Oster has been the Cadillac of kitchen appliance brands, especially blenders, for over 75 years. In the U.S., Oster offers entry-level price point products (a nice way of saying “a cheap blender”), but in Latin American countries, like Mexico, the brand’s popularity and quality reputation demand a special verb: They don’t blend a milkshake, they “Osterizar” it. But while Oster was dominating the Latin American kitchen appliance market, its irons were underperforming, and Black & Decker was challenging them as the top-ranked brand. When Oster retained me to help with their iron sales in Mexico, I worked with their team to tackle people’s negative emotions around irons, and successfully transformed a hated household chore into an experience, driving everyone to dance. GET AT THE HEART OF THE MATTER

Creating a memorable customer experience has always been a great way to sell a brand, but doing it right requires a deep understanding of consumer behaviors. Listening to expressions of negative emotion toward a brand or product and getting to the “why” and how of these feelings can enable you to leverage that understanding to break through those barriers. I hated ironing, as did most people I knew. To deepen my understanding of what might prompt someone to spend more money on an iron, I spoke to people who used them professionally—housekeepers. Surprisingly, they described a relaxing, meditative task absent of the messes typical of other types of cooking or cleaning jobs: It was, they said, the best part of their day. So why did so many people hate ironing almost more than any other chore? In short, it could be because many people don’t know how to do it correctly. When you expect to fail or be bad at something, you tend to develop a dislike for that activity. People who hate running are unlikely to spend $200 on a pair of specialty sneakers. Why spend more money or time on something that you hate? To get people over that emotional barrier and more inclined to invest in a quality iron, we needed to teach them how to use it.

“MUSICA PARA PLANCHAR” Our Oster campaign for Walmart Mexico combined the housekeepers’ insights and meditative ironing techniques with a popular musical collection: “Musica para planchar,” or “Ironing music,” which compiled the most popular music to make ironing fun—already a typical way to make housework more entertaining. Drawing from eight different genres of Latin music and creating illustrated characters with names that spoofed actual musicians from each genre, like Adelita Tamal or Espuma Rodriguez (Latin readers might remember El Puma Rodriguez), we wrote lyrics for an entire album of music narrating the step-by-step process of ironing different types of clothing. We included the lyrics, along with graphic instructions so they could fully enjoy the activity while listening to their now-favorite music. We deployed “edutainment” before the term had even been coined!

But we didn’t stop there. Sending buyers gifts was prohibited, but we could send samples of new products, so we installed an AM/FM radio in an Oster iron and sent it to the buyer at Walmart Mexico to “tune into the new Oster irons trade marketing campaign.” We sent a conductor’s baton to the Oster marketing team to motivate them to lead the show: “You are the conductor; let’s rock and roll.” Actors impersonated Adelita and the other eight singers and performed live on the retailer’s main floor, while cut-outs, flags, and other point-of-sale assets, placed strategically throughout the store, drove traffic to the live performance. Meanwhile, we delivered our promise to customers: “Te llevamos el ritmo“—”We keep the pace for you.” The consumer carried this 360 experience home and replayed it every time they unfolded their ironing board. It was a huge success: Walmart Mexico sold out of Oster irons. FIND WHAT DRAWS OUT THEIR EMOTIONS

People seldom make rational spending decisions. According to Dr. Daniel Kahneman, people tend to make more intuitive decisions that come quickly and effortlessly, rather than reasoning through a whole cost/benefit analysis, which is a much slower process. Although this is a sophisticated economic topic, the bottom line is that people make most of their decisions with emotions and then rationalize them. With that insight, we hypothesized that people develop strong antipathy toward ironing from their impression of it as a hard, laborious job, while professionals who loved ironing (and knew how to do it right) described a different experience. When we gave everyone ironing expertise through the pleasurable activity of enjoying music and dance, the category grew on them and transformed Oster into their brand of choice. By talking to people and understanding the pain points affecting their emotional judgments around a product, brands can target those emotions and infuse something as emotionless as an iron with excitement. Thanks to the rapid pace of digital transformation, it is clear how important customer experience can be in making or breaking a brand, but the secret is understanding customer motivations and reshaping their feelings. When you identify why they select a product or avoid an appliance completely, you can break down their cognitive distortions to encourage them to feel more emotion toward a brand.

If you employ intentionality in how you want your consumers to feel, you can alter their misconceptions. I’ve seen this with Apple, which makes people feel like geniuses, while their competitors make people feel alienated by technology. Brands can make people wish to learn to enjoy a chore they hate or even desire a cemetery. No one shopping in Walmart Mexico expected to fall in love with ironing, but with a good branding campaign turning us all into professionals through music, that’s exactly what happened. With a fierce entrepreneurial spirit and creative drive, Ester has built hundreds of brands of all sizes and nationalities.