The art of thriving without competing

Some people take visible pride in being competitive. It makes sense—as a society, we’ve been conditioned to believe that competitive individuals are more likely than non-competitive individuals to win and be successful. But is that really true?

The quest for excellence—self-motivation, call to duty, and drive to achieve—are all traits of a competitive personality. Although I do relate to most of them, I don’t see what purpose being “the best” would serve in my professional life. Being “the best designer” has no meaning—and sounds rather ridiculous—as only great designs that impact and influence matter. For me, excellence has always been a moving target—a stepping stone to the next achievement. I became aware of the idea that excellence and competitiveness are two different things as a teenager, when I briefly considered pursuing a career in classical music—that is, until the moment I realized that to really make it, I’d have to devote a lot of time and energy to competition. The thrill vanished, along with my interest. Many psychologists recommend setting aside competition and comparison for the sake of self-preservation and creativity. The cited reason: being non-competitive allows you to focus on what really matters to you without fear of judgment. It gives you the space to reflect and innovate, and to be unafraid of trying something new. Once you have embraced this mindset, you’re free to focus on excellence.

For me, excellence isn’t about winning—which implies that others may lose if I succeed. It’s simply a great motivator. What sparks my imagination are ways to make the world a better place. Your own personal goal might be different than mine—that’s a journey everyone has to figure out for themselves. When my team and I launched our design firm six years ago, we were obliged to compete; and as a result, got stuck in a stressful loop of bids and rejections. After a while, even the successes stopped feeling good, and so we made the decision to go for what gave us purpose and joy. Whatever change we were making had to be unique enough that no one could replicate it, but we were done with competition. Cut to today. I now run a thriving design firm with the mission of creating the future of everything. We tackle world-scale problems to improve health and wellness, and trailblaze advancements that accelerate the process of making humans an interplanetary species. We make discoveries and pursue innovation in the service of people and the planet. Yes, it’s ambitious—but it’s aligned with who we are. Because it’s an ongoing journey, we’re always branching off onto new creative paths. In this context, winning is about the collective “us.”

Setting our own challenges—without comparing ourselves to others—is enlivening and liberating. Not only does it give us the freedom to explore new goals, but it can also eliminate crippling anxiety, imposter syndrome, and the stigma of failure. Mae Jemison, the first African American astronaut, offers advice that clearly informed her own ability to—literally—reach for the stars. “Never be limited by other people’s limited imaginations… If you adopt their attitudes, then the possibility won’t exist because you’ll have already shut it out.” Being open to possibilities gave free rein to my curiosity and enlarged my scope of interests. It influenced my career path and, consequently, is transforming the industries I touch.

There’s nothing wrong with being competitive, of course. It’s just not the only option. For some, striving for excellence in competition brings true joy and purpose to their lives. But what if we take competition out of the equation and satisfy our love of excellence in ways that are flexible and non-linear? Let’s reach for opportunities instead of some finite state of perfection. We may struggle to remember the details of our high school history classes, yet it’s impossible to forget the wide-reaching contributions of polymaths like Galileo, Leonardo, Copernicus, or Michelangelo. Each was an innovator who created great cultural shifts in history—sometimes at the risk of their lives—while challenging the standards of their time. You, too, can aspire to such greatness. Like these Renaissance men, stay curious and be willing to shift gears. It’s okay to change paths to explore the unknown; find your purpose and hold onto it—even when things get tough. For those of us for whom competition doesn’t feel authentic, this is what true success looks like.

Phnam Bagley is a partner at Nonfiction, a San Francisco-based design firm that turns science fiction into reality for a better future.