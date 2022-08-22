Brands like Chipotle and e.l.f. are chasing buzz on BeReal, but will the love affair last?

BeReal, which launched in 2020, asks users to upload one post per day to provide a more authentic view of life for their friends. The photo prompts appear seemingly at random, and users have to send posts within two minutes of receiving the notification. It’s a novel take on social media, and one that’s captivated Gen Z: As of July, the app has been installed more than 20 million times, according to Sensor Tower.

With that many downloads, it was inevitable that companies would begin experimenting with the platform. While BeReal doesn’t allow formal advertising, brands are flocking to the platform to build an audience of young users by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and discount codes. When Chipotle joined BeReal in April (one of the first major brands to do so), it shared reusable promo codes in its posts for a week. The first 100 people to use the promo would receive a free entree. Those codes were regularly redeemed in less than a minute, Candice Beck, Chipotle’s social director, tells Fast Company.

e.l.f. Beauty joined BeReal earlier this month after the app became “unavoidable,” says Laurie Lam, e.l.f. Beauty chief brand officer. While the app doesn’t show the number of “friends” an account has, Lam says the platform has helped “break ground” with new audiences. “It has definitely surpassed our expectations in terms of how many fans,” she says. (Other companies are slowly migrating to the app as well. Makeup brand Saie, for example, recently leaked a new product on its BeReal ahead of its launch.)