Holiday 2022: How brands can stand out this season

Summer temperatures may be soaring and lazy vacation days are calling—but as most marketers know all too well, the busiest time of the year for brands and retailers is right around the corner.

It certainly hasn’t been easy in recent years to predict what the coming holiday shopping season will look like. Shifting market conditions, trends, and customer needs and expectations continue to affect nearly every sector. This year’s consumer challenges include surging gas prices, lingering supply chain issues, and record inflation numbers … not to mention ongoing COVID-19 concerns. For brands that are beginning their planning for this year’s holiday season, let’s take a look at five best-practice strategies for success in 2022: CONSIDER CREATIVE GIFTING

Consumers who are struggling to pay their grocery bills are likely to be looking for thrifty gifting options this year, which may extend to nontraditional gifts and experiences. From affordable options (and perks like free shipping) to promoting memory-making experiences or crafted gifts, lean into budget-friendly choices that prioritize thoughtfulness. Gift trends that are likely to resonate this year: • Sustainable, eco-friendly gifts

• Charitable donations • Handmade items, memory books, photo gifts • Health- and wellness-based: stress relief, home exercise, self-care

• Travel-based gifts and accessories for those returning to travel • Home office items, especially products that support the hybrid work life MAKE IT EASY

Retailers need to make it easy to buy from them this year, whether their target market is shopping in-store or online. Returns should be free from cost and complications. Absolutely everything should be accessible and user-friendly on mobile devices, from marketing information to support to e-commerce sales. Shoppers now deeply value having options when it comes to receiving their goods. While some folks will be happy to do their holiday shopping in-store this season, others will want seamless e-commerce experiences and contactless delivery. One strategy for communicating flexible retail options is to partner with influencers who can share these choices with their audiences in a way that’s relatable and genuine. Does your brand offer delivery, in-store pickup, curbside pickup, and ship-to-store? Influential content creators can help share brand differentiators of all kinds, including the various options for last-mile delivery.

TRY SHOPPABLE CONTENT Speaking of making it easy, why not offer consumers the ability to make a purchase directly from a creator’s social content? This is the year for savvy brands to extend their e-commerce business to their social media channels, where audiences can complete their purchase without ever leaving their platform of choice. Today’s social commerce options can boost discovery and shorten time to purchase, and livestream shopping is an $11 billion industry annually. STAND OUT FROM THE SALES

Amazon’s Prime Day is estimated to have generated billions in sales this year, but not everyone is a fan. Nordstrom’s once-iconic Anniversary Sale has drawn criticism from the influencers who once promoted it, while some consumers complain that the sale has lost its luster. One important takeaway here is to offer real value in sales promotions—and work with influencers who are authentically brand-aligned and can share their real-life perspectives and sale recommendations. START EARLY, START EARLY, START EARLY This last point is almost certainly the most important: don’t hit snooze on holiday planning this year. For one thing, current economic conditions may encourage shoppers to start earlier than usual: after all, buying a gift is likely to be more expensive in December than a few months beforehand. (In fact, Salesforce reports that 42% more shoppers worldwide and 37% more in the U.S. plan to start buying gifts earlier this season, with inflation as “the main motivating factor driving early purchases.”) Supply issues and shipping delays may also prompt consumers to lock in that must-have item before it’s too late.

While none of us can truly predict all the factors that will shape this year’s peak shopping season, brands can begin their holiday prep with some strong guesses in mind. As the world continues to adjust to new normals, brands can make the most of this promotional season by staying flexible—and ready to adjust to whatever’s next. Danielle Wiley is the CEO at Sway Group, an award-winning influencer marketing agency specializing in nano and micro influencer campaigns.