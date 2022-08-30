Why accessibility should matter more to your marketing and brand

I have a unique perspective to give on this topic. You see, I have recovered, luckily, from being blind. The first four years of my college days were behind a machine that read to me aloud as I typed. So I am definitely not foreign to the idea of accessibility. In this case, Voice technology helped me play somewhat on the same playground as those who had no disability.

advertisement

advertisement

I’ve helped do six separate rebrands in my career. Two I’ve led, and I was part of the scope for the others. Before I go on, let me preface this by saying I am not a designer. What I am is an unconventional marketer who has an understanding of things like visual aesthetics. Not because I know why certain colors work better with others, but because—even though I’ve been lucky to have had my vision restored through many procedures—certain colors and their combos are still impossible to read for someone like me. Now, as a marketer, I find it fascinating how many brands miss the mark entirely when it comes to making things accessible to those with disabilities. They haven’t considered that, for some, certain colors make things difficult to read—or completely distorted for those who are color blind. They haven’t taken into account the large portion of their audience who are entirely blind, as I was back in college. The fact is, 6% of the U.S. population deals with visual impairment. That is roughly 14 million people. Of the 14 million, 11 million have uncorrected visual impairment. There is a direct link between vision correction and the amount of time spent on a screen. So, as screen time increases on mobile devices and our work moves more and more to computers, these numbers will drastically increase. Let that sink in for a bit. You require your customers to engage with you digitally, which means that—when it comes to that portion of the population—you (and they) are missing out on a huge opportunity.

advertisement

advertisement

So how do you build a brand that plays to everyone’s strengths? 1. Have voice accessibility—text to speech—on your website. You may be thinking, “No one uses that,” which is precisely the mindset you need to get out of. Many people struggle with vision and leverage Voice as an essential way to help them consume your content. 2. Use colors that are accessible. Let me be clear, this does not in any way mean you have to be boring. Just keep in mind that, in general: Bright colors on a white background are a big no, and dark colors on dark colors are a no. Take a look at this tool you can use to test it out.

advertisement

Always use captions in your videos and audio content. This can help your search results (Google will penalize you if you don’t) and search ability, and it provides a great way to consume video content on social media for those who never have their sound on. More importantly than all that, it helps those who are hearing-impaired. 3. Ensure your product UI/UX is accessible as well. Nothing is worse than a product you can’t use or don’t feel comfortable using regularly. 4. Use sound to evoke emotion. For many of us who are, were, or are going blind, our senses are indeed heightened. Despite having very few formal lessons as a child (outside of “Mary had a little lamb”), I found myself sitting down and—entirely on my own—excelling at the piano. Sound and music became so important to me that, to this day, I am much more efficient at tasks when I have music playing. On top of that, I could hear sounds most couldn’t. We’re talking straight-up spidey-sense style. Now, when videos, podcasts, or audiobooks are playing, I immediately close my eyes. And I know I’m not unique here. If you haven’t been thinking of this as a touchpoint of your brand that makes a difference, let me assure you: It most certainly matters. In a big way.

advertisement

5. Leverage the art of a voicemail. That’s right, I said art. Voice is a channel people already trust and can relate to, and—as such—there’s an untapped potential there to be creative and fun. How about this… The next time you leave a VM to a potential customer, give it the same energy you would a TikTok or social media video. And try using music to bring your brand tone through. Trust me, those who can’t see know ESPN, T-Mobile, and Twitter—all entirely through their brand sounds. One last thing to keep in mind: The largest companies in the world—those that control your media spend and how you show up as a brand to the public—care about these things. YouTube algorithms, Google algorithms, Twitter algorithms, LinkedIn algorithms, Meta algorithms, etc.—they all factor this in. It’s why almost all videos now have captions, and why Google even rewards you for it. Do you, your customers, and your brand a big favor: Leverage the power of sound. Chief Marketing Officer at RedRoute, a Voice company. I am a nerdy marketer-turned-business leader. Motto: always be unconventional.