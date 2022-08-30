Are hybrid clinical trials a pit stop as the pendulum swings to decentralization?

Watching a Formula One race car stop at the pit to refuel, recalibrate or repair thrills enthusiasts as they hold their breaths: A pit stop could spell winning or losing the race. The pit team descends on the car with laser focus and warp speed. Before this pit stop metaphor goes into the rabbit hole of irrelevance to clinical trials (CTs), nobody holds their breath when CTs go hybrid and nothing close to warp speed ever happens during clinical trials. Drug development takes about a decade to reach the market.

advertisement

advertisement

However, when a particular CT becomes hybrid, the “pit team” like the sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs), clinical research technology providers (CRTs), and research investigators certainly calibrate centralized elements of a CT to assign functions that could be decentralized for more efficient and speedy outcomes. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the pendulum began to swing from centralized to decentralized clinical trials (DCT). For safety reasons, it was no longer possible to expect CT participants to physically go to traditional CT sites (i.e., hospitals and clinics). Clearly, patient recruitment and engagement for CTs in a centralized setting became a challenge. Although there are already existing clinical research technologies that make virtual and remote CTs possible, demand for these solutions was not quite mainstream due to the industry’s delayed adoption and adaptation. How did the “pit stop” team cope? Some CTs became hybrid; meaning some CT functions remained centralized in sites, particularly those involving the collection of samples (e.g., biofluids, tissue and blood) and the use of diagnostic equipment (e.g., X-ray, MRI, etc.). Other functions became decentralized using electronic informed consent (eConsent), eSource or electronic data collection directly from participants using smart devices and pulling information from electronic health records (EHR). Participants can be monitored via apps on smart devices too—and this includes cardiac monitoring devices.

advertisement

advertisement

As the effects of the pandemic continue to this day and the safety of participants remains a concern, some CTs tipped the scale by becoming more decentralized with the collection of specimens, including visits to the homes of participants. Monitoring devices became more available for participants mostly in diabetes, heart, and brain CTs. Whether hybrid or fully decentralized, the pendulum could only swing with versatile technologies for more efficient, inclusive, and cheaper CTs. At the same time, and more importantly, they were convenient and safe for CT patients. There are many advantages to ffective clinical study technologies that recruit, engage, and monitor participants virtually as necessary for decentralization: There will be no need for more or larger physical spaces for sites, fewer mistakes with no paper-based data collection; better and considerate use of participants’ time and ensuring they remain enrolled during the CT, and use of smart monitoring devices within the convenient home settings of participants. Is hybrid here to stay or is it just a pit stop before full-on DCT? The trend of centralized is definitely on its way out in favor of DCTs, but hybrid CTs are here to stay for a long while. There will always be those who find reasons to stay more centralized and reluctantly compromise with some hybrid functions. The challenge is really to get the buy-in of sponsors and CROs to change their usual repertoire of big, lumbering CRTs and seek those that are more nimble, accessible, less expensive, yet truly the right and credible fit for hybrid or DCT. Hybrid DCTs are agile enough to reach and engage more participants even in remote areas. As electronic data collection is structured for quality yet swift data analysis, CTs have a strong chance to be completed without delay and get life-saving drugs or devices available to those in need sooner.

advertisement

The pendulum is definitely swinging to hybrid and further into DCT. Without a doubt, the pendulum swings toward CTs being more accessible, inclusive, and accelerated on behalf of the participants and for those patients who will benefit from new drugs or medical devices stemming from CTs completed without delays. Avik Pal Founder & CEO, CliniOps, Inc.