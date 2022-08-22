Meet the inflatable Adirondack chair

I have wanted an Adirondack chair ever since I first sat on one, but I didn’t expect my first possession to come in inflatable form.

AeroRondack—as this air-filled version of the chair is called—may well be the most unusual piece of furniture ever to have graced my living room. To be fair, it’s not really meant for apartment dwellers, but rather for boaters and beachgoers with a propensity to veg out with a beer in hand. But it’s in my living room because inflatables fascinate me. Blowing up a kiddie pool or a beach ball is one thing: but blowing up well-designed furniture is another.

The first inflatables date back to the 1940s, but it wasn’t until cheap plastic production exploded in the ’60s that inflatable furniture reached the mass market. Today, most iterations come in oversize (and overpriced) shapes with rounded corners, puffy creatures that are whimsical though have always seemed closer to hip art than functional furniture.

Not so much with AeroRondack. The inflatable lounge chair is the brainchild of the company Bote, which started with inflatable stand-up paddleboards and has since developed an array of inflatables, from coffee tables to corn hole boards and couch-shaped pool floats. But unlike most inflatable furniture on the market, which consists of just a simple plastic envelope filled with air, Bote’s products use tens of thousands of polyester threads stretched taught between two parallel surfaces.