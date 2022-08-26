4 questions you must ask to be an empowered leader

When Laurence (Larry) Morse and I started Fairview Capital nearly 30 years ago, I was new to the industry and was only beginning to learn about the nuances of building a venture-capital-focused investment management firm. That didn’t stop me from starting one. I am often asked why I didn’t shrink in place at the thought of building something so new at the time: It’s because my insatiable curiosity was much more powerful than my fear of failure.

advertisement

advertisement

I always ask questions. Not only to satisfy a knowledge deficit, but to get to know people, to understand their unique take on business, and to gain perspective on topics that don’t dominate headlines. Over the years, I saw all types of companies being built with capital from people of color. It wasn’t as public, but it was happening. Fairview Capital was built upon that inspiration and the need to build a bigger base of capital for diverse entrepreneurs with institutional investors. Today, that ever-present culture of curiosity and asking the right questions encourages our team to lean into the future and embrace change. However, laying the groundwork for that culture as an entrepreneur can be challenging in an effort to be authentic. We meet with a lot of entrepreneurs starting their own venture capital firms and startups. I want to share some of the most important questions leaders should ask themselves, which also happen to be the same questions we often ask managers and founders who we consider investing in when they are starting out. Are you ready to take risks? I believe in positioning yourself for opportunities. While not everyone is a natural risk-taker, you do have to be confident in yourself and your ideas to take on the risk that comes with entrepreneurship. In life, there are big risks, like starting a new company with no blueprint and limited capital. There are also almost daily decisions that also gauge our risk tolerance.

advertisement

advertisement

At the start of my career, a friend asked me to go with her to South Africa. This was when the country was still grappling with its legacy of apartheid. I remember reflecting on that incredible trip and wondering how I got there. My friend said, “You have to realize I asked 15 people before I asked you.” She explained that my risk profile was higher than most people’s, and that always stuck with me. People make assumptions about who you are, what you can do, and what you can accomplish all the time. Sometimes it’s not intentional and sometimes it is. You can’t allow those assumptions and people questioning your ability to eat at your confidence. I had to examine and push past my fear to take risks daily. What’s your belief system? I grew up in a town where I was often the “only.” I was the only person of color who graduated from my high school class of approximately 500 people. It was a lonely experience, and I encountered racism almost daily. But I knew I was somebody who wouldn’t allow those experiences to deplete me. I didn’t let that experience hold me back from meeting people, asking questions, understanding what motivates people, and, ultimately, building strong relationships. I found a way to build up my confidence through humility and developed an assertive personality. It’s important to understand when to lead from the front and when to stand in line with the team. You don’t always have to stand out to lead, and you can’t build with ego in mind.

advertisement

When we built Fairview Capital, those life experiences came with me and helped shape our firm’s values. Over the course of my career, I’ve realized that life experiences are intertwined with how and what you build. Embracing them and having them reflected in what you build is vital to creating a culture that is authentic. I was enamored by the potential ways in which we could change an industry by building the type of firm that believed in the power of diversity. As founders, we shaped our values into a philosophy that continues to guide our organization. We put a commitment to diversity at the forefront to ensure the makeup of the firm reflected the world in which we live. To identify your belief system for your career, you have to ask yourself regularly: Who are you?

Are you comfortable expressing yourself?

Specifically what excites you and what concerns you? It’s easy to care about a lot and to have a lot of talent, but you can build a truly purposeful career when you prioritize having direction and aligning your talent to intention.

advertisement

Do you have a strong foundation? The foundation you build at the beginning of your journey is everything. When I asked Larry one day over dinner if he would consider being my partner in building Fairview, it was clear we shared a similar philosophy. It was an equal partnership from day one, and that set the tone for the culture that we sought to foster as we built the team over the years. Fairview’s culture is what has allowed our diversity to translate into a meaningful advantage. I believe that the best things are built collectively. I never shy away from asking founders about their teams, because strong foundations are never just about one person. You know you have a good foundation when the work you do and your results continue to reaffirm your mission. You must check in daily with your team and on your progress to make sure what you are building and your operations are solid. Can you grow with intention? Leadership is about building a culture, and an organization is stronger when the team is comfortable and confident in themselves and with each other. We were intentional about building a diverse firm with people of many backgrounds and gifts, and the organization has benefited greatly as a result. You have to be curious about the people you build with. It’s important to find people who are ready and eager to be part of your engine. We look for people with personality, preparation, and a collaborative spirit that works well with others. I specifically seek out people who bounce back after making a mistake–you learn a lot about one’s resiliency when building a company. We receive no’s and say no a lot in this business, so we need our team to be assertive.

advertisement

The way in which we approach investing is also shaped by intentionality. We prioritize relationships and seek to partner with organizations and companies that are harnessing the power of their own insatiable curiosity in what they are building. You have to ask questions that help you judge their seriousness, their networks, and their preparation to handle pressure and growth. My curiosity about people and what motivates them keeps me immersed in our work and in our relationships. I have never relented in the face of countless challenges and changes along the way. Our entrepreneurial soul mirrors the drive of those we invest in, and we believe that the best and most resilient organizations are those that embody the right spirit from day one. JoAnn Price is the cofounder and managing partner of Fairview Capital, an investment management firm building portfolios targeting venture capital, private equity, diverse and emerging managers, and direct co-investments with over $10 billion under management since inception.

advertisement