Creating a framework for change: Leading team members through unsettling transitions

When I joined Thomson Reuters last year, one of my earliest goals was to create fungibility across historically siloed teams. As I discussed in a previous article, I decided to start by splitting everyone up by their specific roles—UX designers, UX content designers, UX researchers, UX engineers, producers and accessibility specialists—and create new working groups, branding these units “design pods.” I was betting that shaking up their work formations would be uncomfortable at first, but that the initial unfamiliarity would lead to a lot of novel thinking and innovation.

To initiate this big change, I had to prepare for a certain amount of pushback from my team—not refusal to go along with the plan, but nervousness, fear of failure, and many questions about how it would impact their work. I had to set some things in motion before I could roll out this big change in order to help everyone adjust and begin working productively. PUTTING GUARDRAILS AROUND THE SITUATION In creating a framework for any big change it helps to do homework, focusing on the most common concerns people may have. I often start by fine-tuning a statement that encapsulates what I am trying to do and articulates the proposed future state. Then, I spend a ton of energy thinking about all the ways it could fail, or all the errors people could point out (essentially, where my blindspots could inadvertently lead to failure). Specifically, I engage with my peers and my leadership, exploring with them whether there is anything about this idea that makes them nervous, or if any parts need clarification. My goal was to meaningfully address any fears they or others may have before the plan is rolled out.

I put a lot of energy here. People’s concerns are founded on real issues; I need to be aware of and have a plan to mitigate them. For instance, a change on the design side that may appear to affect only initial velocity could concern other parts of the organization as far as its impact on their product, employee attrition, the company’s technology, or the corporate business strategy. When my decision will affect a lot of people, the margin for error is a lot smaller—and I have to have guardrails in place to protect against the possible outcomes that may negatively impact any team, not just mine, within the company. GETTING BUY-IN FROM ORGANIZATIONAL PEERS Once I talk it out with a lot of people and begin establishing my initial thoughts on necessary guardrails to ensure success, I build upon my fine-tuned statement, creating an initial document around the vision that expands on how we would get there, what we would do, and what success would look like. This captures all the insights and concerns from my early “shopping around” of the idea, before I start another round of engagement with peers and key leaders.

These “pre-reads,” where there is a lot of feedback from people across the organization, continue to capture their areas of concern, find out what they are excited about, and learn where more context is needed. The pre-reads help me draft the output of what this is all about—and importantly, within those working sessions, I am able to gain some essential “buy-in” from the individuals I consult. When you ask people for support and insight on a new project, even if you don’t ultimately include every single suggestion you receive, the act of doing so goes a long way toward creating buy-in. And buy-in is vital when rolling out any type of change—especially big, potentially impactful changes. WELCOMING QUESTIONS, ACKNOWLEDGING AMBIGUITY When capturing feedback, it’s important that you have created an environment where people are comfortable and have psychological safety to express concerns. When I first joined Thomson Reuters, I had tea times where I met with individuals or groups of people across the organization just to sit down and get to know each other, hear what excited them and what their worries were. I then evolved these to larger “design tea times.” These served several purposes, but most importantly, they emphasized that I was still available and truly interested in ensuring that team members could ask me anything—something that is extremely important during times of change. When rolling out these org-wide tea times, I start off by saying “We will always have change and ambiguity; that’s the nature of being in an innovative space. You can ask me any question you want. If I can answer it, I will; if I don’t have the answer, I’ll get it for you; if I do have the answer and I can’t tell you, I’ll let you know that.”

ENCOURAGING FAILURES One of the overarching changes I have had to implement is combating the idea that failure is inherently bad. If you’re a leader, you have to show that you too are vulnerable and can make mistakes. So I tell everyone I expect and even want to see “misses.” I call out both successes and misses at our quarterly meetings, not to shame anyone, but to show why they are important—to articulate, defend, and learn from what happened. I also show my team that I am willing to take ownership of their misses—to sit in front of peers in executive leadership and say, “We, specifically I, messed up here—maybe because I didn’t provide X, or anticipate Y. But this is what we learned, and this is what we’re doing next time.” I’ve found the combination of early and frequent cross-organizational engagement, coupled with mechanisms to listen to and address concerns, really help land change. Also, in showing that though we will have some misses, we will learn from them, and we will grow, we are then able to remove the “everything must be perfect and right before we roll this out” approach to change. When you alleviate that fear of failure, your team becomes more ready to try new things and see what happens. And you need that willingness to take risks, try, and fail—fast—in order to roll out big things. Vulnerability is where innovation takes place.

Charlie Claxton is Global Head of Design at Thomson Reuters