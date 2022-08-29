How to build a strategic network

“Your network is your net worth.” “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.” How many times have you heard these phrases or something similar?

advertisement

advertisement

It’s not difficult to find advice outlining the impact the people around you can have on your success and even well-being—but when it comes to the finer details of how you can put the right network into place, you might be hard-pressed to find answers. Over the past few years, networking has been an essential tool for me in building a successful recruiting business, and it hasn’t always worked in the way I first expected. Here’s what I’ve learned along the way. DECIDE ON YOUR FOCUS Some people like to think that anything people-related should happen organically. But, as with any other goal, you need to know your focus ahead of time. What is it you’re actually hoping to achieve? Who are the kinds of people you want to engage with, and what do you want to get out of them?

advertisement

advertisement

If you already have a business, it helps to ask yourself how well it’s going and if there are any particular obstacles you’re facing. You might realize you need people who can help you create better products, systems, or something else—meaning these are the kinds of people you need in your network. Once you know this and you can nail down the types of people you’re looking for, you can begin to figure out where you might find them. Suddenly, everything becomes a lot easier. BE YOURSELF

advertisement

Most people don’t feel naturally comfortable in a networking setting, so it’s tempting to put on a persona and over-rehearse your interactions ahead of time. But as scary as it might sound, you’re better off being your authentic self. Think about the type of person you’d like to meet at a networking event, or even make friends with. Wouldn’t you choose someone with honor and ethics? Someone who is authentic? So, be that person. The next time you’re at a networking event, remind yourself that you’re not the only one feeling slightly uncomfortable and praying for a genuine connection with someone. Besides, chances are that the people you need in your network are the ones who will appreciate you as you are.

advertisement

But remember that you should be aiming to give value rather than taking from others and asking for “a mentor” or “a coffee.” Just because you’re not wearing a Rolex or speaking an elevator speech, it doesn’t mean that you can’t be valuable — think about what you can offer to the type of people you want to target. Unfortunately, there’s no cheat code here—you’ll genuinely have to put some thought into it. This is what (good) networking is all about. NURTURE YOUR NETWORK

advertisement

A network isn’t something you can build one day, tick off, and then have for the rest of your life. You need to put some work into maintaining it. To help, try to have conversations on a human level with the people you want to build real connections with and nurture. Don’t be afraid to go beyond the surface level by talking to them about their family or the challenges they’re facing, for instance. Be human about it—not everything has to be about business. Networking should feel like building friendships, so bring yourself and, again, don’t be afraid to be who you are. Trust me; the business side will become natural once everything else is in place. Make things too business-focused and you risk people viewing you as someone who wants to “take, take, take” and doesn’t care about them as an individual. As I’ve said, you need to offer value. That value might just be your ability to really see them as a person.

advertisement

Besides, in higher-level circles, people don’t simply go around giving away their secrets to anyone who asks for them. You need to give them meaning and value first. As a side note, you don’t need to be able to meet people in person to nurture a network anymore. I’ve closed massive deals in real estate, recruiting, other investments and more, 100% online and with people I’ve never met. But equally, just because something is digital, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have to put the work in to see them as a human and an individual. Ben Nader is the founder of Recruiter Empire