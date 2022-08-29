Letting go of real estate data myths: How you can take advantage of new realities

Over the last 18 years, I’ve consistently heard from commercial real estate executives about their desire for full systems alignment where data, systems, and people work together seamlessly on a single operating system. During the 2010s, I looked for this solution on behalf of many clients, and being disappointed by what was available, I recommended in-house builds. These builds often morphed into “adventures,” costing millions of dollars and suffered from low adoption when they were finally completed. So after years of investment, why are leading companies suddenly pivoting away from in-house to third-party solutions?

The answer is: Because they can. Full systems alignment is like a flying car—something that was envisioned and dreamed of long before its existence. In a similar way, I’ve noticed over the years that commercial real estate professionals have long envisioned an industrywide platform that could deliver efficiencies rather than just another layer of technical complexity; and yet, for a variety of reasons, it never materialized. I believe the missing link has been a platform utility that can deliver operational alignment between data, program functionality, and people focused on commercial real estate, regardless of property type or location. So where is all of the recent enthusiasm for proptech coming from?

I believe we are at a pivotal moment in the history of commercial real estate. I now see executive teams being faced with a critical leadership challenge: to redefine their company’s digital strategy to achieve efficiencies through full systems alignment. This is no longer an intellectual discussion, but a strategic imperative to compete, thrive, and even survive. This transition is as much a human, cultural shift as it is a technical initiative. As such, I believe consensus on vision and objectives among all stakeholders is essential to successful implementation. Cultural change begins with understanding the foundational beliefs that govern strategy and behavior. Therefore, I believe the first step in digital transformation is to allow long-standing beliefs to evolve in the context of new possibilities. Here are some traditional beliefs about real estate data and the ways I have seen them begin to shift:

TRADITIONAL BELIEFS VS. NEW REALITIES Traditional belief: It’s all about the data. New reality: It is all about the integration of data from multiple sources to drive relevant insights that accelerate and optimize decision-making.

Traditional belief: Legacy technologies do not integrate. New reality: Legacy systems are data sources, and can therefore align systematically without the disruption and cost of rip-and-replace. Traditional belief: People don’t share data.

New reality: People will share data when outcomes result in competitive advantage. Traditional belief: Data centralization is the endgame. New reality: A functional data warehouse is just the beginning of the process to convert and deploy insights to the many operator personas in the formats they require for optimized decision-making and performance.

Traditional belief: In-house systems result in greater control. New reality: The sensation of control that may come from in-house projects does not necessarily deliver relevant functionality to a diverse user base, mitigate capital investment and risk, cut operational costs, or inspire maximum adoption. Traditional belief: Data visualization is just a dashboard “bolt-on.”

New reality: Functional use cases dictate integration requirements as well as malleability, privacy, and access privileges for safe, secure, and accurate distribution on a scale that is far beyond the technical capacity of just database + dashboard applications. Traditional belief: Profit margins can absorb mistakes, so accuracy sacrificed for speed is a tolerable risk. New reality: Profit margins cannot as readily absorb mistakes so accuracy sacrificed for speed is no longer a tolerable risk.

Traditional belief: Monthly and quarterly reports are an adequate cadence to receive visibility for executive decision-making. New reality: Multi-angular, near-real-time analytics, reporting, and visibility are essential to accelerate and optimize executive decision-making. Traditional belief: Static reports are acceptable formats for executive reporting.

New reality: Dynamic report formats are far superior because they enable real-time dialogue and decision-making around opportunities, anomalies, and trends. HOW BUSINESSES CAN EMBRACE THESE NEW REALITIES So, as a real estate executive, what can you do to take advantage of these new realities?

First, demand faster answers. Technology exists to give you the answer you need now instead of tomorrow, next week, or even one hour from now. Second, invest in people who embrace technology. They can strive to deliver the answers you need faster, and in my experience, they are often driven as much by recognition of their contributions as they are by monetary compensation. Third, advertise your tech-driven results. These wins can encourage employee adoption of the underlying tech and show investors you are seeing ROI.

Letting go of old paradigms can be very hard, but as the built world with COVID and return to work has proven, all “rules” are primed for innovation and improvement. Kevin Shtofman is the Chief Operating Officer at NavigatorCRE.