Three high-level metrics startups should track to grow

Growing a startup is a risky task. Why? Because startups have a high rate of failure. As statistics show, only 80% of startups survive after one year. And that is quite a disappointing number. Especially nowadays, with global inflation and labor shortages, making a profitable startup that could be of interest to investors and won’t fail in the long run has become an even bigger challenge.

advertisement

advertisement

Startups fail for various reasons, from taking the wrong turn multiple times along the way to poor planning. But for what it’s worth, knowing the problem can bring you one step closer to a solution. I believe measuring core metrics is one of the best things you can do for your startup’s healthy growth. But how do you know which metrics to keep an eye on in your particular case? That’s a tricky question, as each startup is different and may need different metrics to track. However, there are three core high-level metrics I believe you should not lose sight of: market size and opportunity, sales, and marketing. As we take a closer look at each of these, here are steps you can actually take to stay on top of things and lead your startup to success.

advertisement

1. MARKET SIZE AND OPPORTUNITY METRICS What you can’t control, you should be aware of. According to Gartner, market share is one of the most critical metrics. In order to create a profitable business model, you should know how big the market is. Because if there is none, or the market is too small, your business won’t be profitable. Let’s examine three ways you can use these metrics to attract future investors. The total addressable market is the industry-level market size. Simply put, if a product captures 80% of a market, that’s the revenue possibility there in this market. The TAM number provides an understanding of the industry type and its prospects.

The serviceable addressable market is the revenue for the customer segment that best fits your product. This is anyone who theoretically should buy your product or service.

The serviceable obtainable market is your niche market. These are the folks who will most likely buy your product. It’s the most crucial number, as it offers the most accurate summation of your potential market. 2. SALES METRICS

advertisement

As specified by Netsuite, tracking sales metrics can help you make well-informed decisions for a go-to-market strategy. These include revenue, annual contract value, pipeline value, and activity sales metrics. Tracking revenue streams is one of the first things that a startup should consider. Generally, there are two types of tracking: subscription revenue and service revenue. Subscription revenue is predictable and scalable, while service revenue is less predictable, can’t be scaled, and relies heavily on the human factor.

ACV or “annual contract value per year” shows if your company is on the right track. In my experience, if AVC grows higher over time, your sales strategy is working, your products are improving, and customers are generally satisfied with the service.

Understanding your product’s pipeline value empowers you with data you can use to improve future prognoses. To ensure you’re in the know of your existing level and to keep your focus on where you’re going, you should track the worth of all active deals.

Measuring activity sales can benefit you in several ways. Firstly, these numbers can show your team’s weak spots that can be addressed. Secondly, the numbers can help you improve the buying experience and close more potential deals. 3. MARKETING METRICS Now, let’s take a closer look at business growth metrics. Knowing what makes your business successful and being able to measure and improve those numbers is precisely what may attract potential investors. Continuous growth can result from a well-thought-out and executed strategy where the metrics below play a crucial role.

advertisement

Simply put, customer acquisition cost is the overall cost of a customer from the very first contact to a closed deal. Never forget that a customer’s cost should be lower than the buying cost, which may include multiple factors, from marketing campaigns to meeting with a sales team.

Make sure you know your customer’s lifetime value, as it lets you know how profitable and sustainable your business is. CLV is the time a client stays with your product. Knowing your CLV makes it clear how long-lasting your CAC is.

Generally, your CAC: CLV ratio should be 3:1. To know your ratio, divide CAC by CLV, and there you have it. If it’s 1:1, it means you’re not profiting from your new customers; if it’s 1:2, you should optimize your marketing strategies to achieve better returns. Surely, there are other metrics that you may want to consider, such as customer success and operations metrics. As for customer success, remember that obtaining a customer does not mean they will be here to stay. Simply put, steps should be taken to keep customers engaged with your product. Your company’s management strategy should not underestimate your customer’s influence on the product. And when it comes to operations, it’s always good to stay on top of your company’s financials. THE BOTTOM LINE Every startup is unique and requires the consideration of different metrics to make decisions that will lead to growth. However, metrics like market size and opportunity, sales, and marketing can provide insights into what the future holds for your business startup. When you know your point A and develop a plan to get to point B using metrics that inform your choices, it can become clearer what challenges you will face and how you can deal with them.

advertisement

Andrei Kasyanau is the CEO of Glorium Technologies.