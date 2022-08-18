IRS gives teacher tax break for school supplies, but it’s hardly enough

While students and parents may be excited about back-to-school season, this time of year can be particularly stressful for those working in the education system. On top of being wildly underpaid, faculty responsible for a student’s education, development, and safety are forced to operate with little to no resources. The lack of funding puts teachers in an unnecessarily selfless position, where they dip into their wallets to fund the curriculum. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced this month that educators teaching kindergarten through Grade 12 can deduct up to $300 of expenses when they file their federal income tax return next year, even if they take the standard deduction. Here’s what to know: