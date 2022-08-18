Cameo re-introduces live video calls in a bid to boost business

The platform that allows users to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities unveiled today Cameo Live, a new feature allowing 10-minute video calls for up to 10 fans.

Cameo Live is an extension of Cameo’s past efforts to expand beyond pre-recorded videos. The company actually launched a version of Cameo Live in June 2020, which facilitated conversations with celebrities via Zoom; that iteration was nixed in April 2021. That same year, the company also rolled out Cameo Calls, which were two-minute sessions billed as virtual meet and greets.

“A live video component has always been part of our mission to offer the most authentic and personalized fan experiences on Earth, but we wanted to really perfect it,” says Cameo CEO and cofounder Steven Galanis. “The team has previously experimented with other versions of live video calls and collected valuable insights from talent and fans to create [Cameo Live].”