How Facebook designed the like button—and made social media into a popularity contest

It was summer 2007. Facebook was three years old and growing at a heady pace. Originally for college students, it had opened to the public the previous fall. Now it had 30 million users. What it didn’t have was a simple way for them to show interest in each other’s posts. The only way to acknowledge a post was to comment on it.

Leah Pearlman, one of Facebook’s three product managers at the time, found that inefficient. Popular posts would receive long strings of comments, many just one or two words (such as “awesome” or “congrats”), with no way to locate the interesting ones in a sea of noise. That might not seem like a big problem, but it chafed Pearlman and her coworkers, almost all of whom were in their early twenties and active Facebook users themselves. To Pearlman, the comment chains felt like something you would see on Facebook’s more established rival, MySpace, with its anything-goes customizability. That clashed with Facebook’s clean design and straightforward functionality.

She and a few other Facebookers—engineering managers Akhil Wable and Andrew Bosworth, designer Justin Rosenstein, and internal communications manager Ezra Callahan—set out to build a universal, seamless way to express approval on the social network. They code-named the project “Props.”

What they ended up developing, with help from a succession of other designers and engineers, was a button that became an iconic symbol of Facebook, reshaped the internet, reconfigured the media, and altered the course of world politics. If they’d known the “like” button would do all that, its creators say now, they might have thought about it rather differently than they did at the time. The same virtues that made it such an elegant user-interface solution for a fast-growing software startup in 2007—its simplicity, its ease of use, its universality, its convenience as a metric of value—eventually came to look like vices when applied on a grand, societal scale by a globally dominant online platform.