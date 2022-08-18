Are dollar stores the villains they’ve been made out to be?

Dollar stores have faced a litany of complaints as they continue to expand across the United States. Some say that they drive small mom-and-pop grocery stores out of business. Others complain that they make us fat by not offering fresh, healthy food options. Dollar stores have even been accused of being hotbeds for crime in poor neighborhoods. Some municipalities have gone so far as banning the opening of new dollar stores in their communities. However, many of the prevailing narratives surrounding dollar stores are not supported by solid evidence.
There are currently more than 34,000 dollar stores operating across the United States, with another 2,000 expected to open by the end of this year. In my research as a professor at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business, I have studied where dollar stores are located, who dollar stores serve, and what dollar stores sell. The results are interesting: While dollar stores are not a silver bullet to help Americans access healthy food at affordable prices, my research provides clear evidence that these kinds of stores are certainly not the villains they have been made out to be.
My research shows that dollar stores are no more likely than other food retailers to be based in low-income areas where residents have a harder time affording high-quality food. I’ve also found that dollar stores have no significant impact on major food retailers (like Walmart or Costco) and very minimal impact on other small grocers and food retail outlets. When a dollar store enters an area, our preliminary findings indicate there is less than a 0.13 percentage point decrease in the probability that a local food retailer (like your favorite mom-and-pop shop) within a few square miles will remain open.
I’ve spent several years studying economically vulnerable communities and the barriers individuals face to acquiring food. When I discovered that dollar stores outnumber Walmarts by nearly 7:1 across the United States, I was curious to learn more about the geography of dollar stores. Eleven percent of urban counties and 20% of rural counties have at least one. In about a quarter of cases, dollar stores operate in food deserts, areas where the nearest supermarket is over a mile away (in urban areas) or 10 miles away (in rural areas) and where more than 20% of the population lives under the poverty line. Nearly 40 million Americans live in food deserts, and many of them depend on dollar stores to purchase affordable basic groceries.
As food and gas prices continue to soar, access to inexpensive local grocery options is crucial, especially for the 42 million Americans who rely on federally funded food assistance to feed themselves and their families. Research I recently conducted with Julia Ingram at Columbia University found that the number of dollar stores accepting SNAP benefits has risen in recent years, while SNAP access has declined among most other types of food stores, especially small, locally owned grocers.
Rather than dragging struggling communities down, dollar stores may actually benefit them by filling gaps in food access and offering more locations where lower-income individuals can redeem their SNAP benefits.
What of the criticism that dollar stores only sell unhealthy, over-processed foods? While many dollar stores don’t carry fresh fruits and vegetables, they do tend to offer healthy staples like brown rice and frozen veggies. Chains like Family Dollar and Dollar General have made efforts to sell fresh produce in thousands of stores. This demonstrates that they have the capacity to make changes and meet the needs of households in areas where grocery options are limited. Dollar stores also offer consumers the opportunity to purchase basic items at low cost and then use the savings to buy healthier items at better-stocked supermarkets.
All of this suggests that dollar stores have the potential to be a valuable part of our food system. Of course, challenges surrounding food accessibility and healthy eating are too complicated to be resolved by a single retail format. Research shows that many low-income households continue to buy processed foods even if they have access to supermarkets that sell healthy food at affordable prices. Healthy eating habits also require nutritional literacy and time to prepare nutritious meals. So, in addition to enacting supply-side policies that bring down prices on healthy food items and demand-side policies that disincentivize the purchase and sale of junk food, other tools—like stronger health education—need to be the focus of policymakers looking to change Americans’ food consumption habits. In addition to this, improving infrastructure is necessary to slash bottlenecks and make the food-supply chain more efficient, so as to more quickly get healthy options to market at lower prices.
As dollar stores continue to expand, we must reconsider the prevailing narrative that they harm communities and acknowledge that they are helping to fill a gap when it comes to food access, including for people who use SNAP benefits. Instead of blaming a retail model that could play a role in improving accessibility to healthy food, we should focus on finding ways to bolster individuals’ purchasing power and health knowledge. We don’t need to create scapegoats to address food insecurity challenges—what we really need are fact-based solutions.
Lauren Chenarides is an assistant professor in the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, where she researches and teaches about food and agricultural policy issues.