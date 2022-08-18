Are dollar stores the villains they’ve been made out to be?

There are currently more than 34,000 dollar stores operating across the United States, with another 2,000 expected to open by the end of this year. In my research as a professor at Arizona State University’s W. P. Carey School of Business, I have studied where dollar stores are located, who dollar stores serve, and what dollar stores sell. The results are interesting: While dollar stores are not a silver bullet to help Americans access healthy food at affordable prices, my research provides clear evidence that these kinds of stores are certainly not the villains they have been made out to be.

My research shows that dollar stores are no more likely than other food retailers to be based in low-income areas where residents have a harder time affording high-quality food. I’ve also found that dollar stores have no significant impact on major food retailers (like Walmart or Costco) and very minimal impact on other small grocers and food retail outlets. When a dollar store enters an area, our preliminary findings indicate there is less than a 0.13 percentage point decrease in the probability that a local food retailer (like your favorite mom-and-pop shop) within a few square miles will remain open.

I’ve spent several years studying economically vulnerable communities and the barriers individuals face to acquiring food. When I discovered that dollar stores outnumber Walmarts by nearly 7:1 across the United States, I was curious to learn more about the geography of dollar stores. Eleven percent of urban counties and 20% of rural counties have at least one. In about a quarter of cases, dollar stores operate in food deserts, areas where the nearest supermarket is over a mile away (in urban areas) or 10 miles away (in rural areas) and where more than 20% of the population lives under the poverty line. Nearly 40 million Americans live in food deserts, and many of them depend on dollar stores to purchase affordable basic groceries.