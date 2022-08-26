How to set up your business for e-commerce success

In today’s digital world, it has become increasingly important for businesses to establish themselves with e-commerce platforms. Many brands that have relied on a traditional model now need to figure a way to pivot their brand into something that it wasn’t before, ensuring that when they take the leap into e-commerce, they do so in a sustainable manner.

With the many tools and strategies that are now available to make online businesses successful—website design optimization, SEO, advertising, graphic design, and videography—it can all feel overwhelming, especially for businesses that have just started building an online presence. I believe the most important thing to keep in mind is to take it one step at a time when it comes to incorporating these tools. In the bigger picture, running an e-commerce website is only an extension of your company’s brand. Here are a few concepts to keep in mind when venturing into the e-commerce space: CREATE A SOCIAL MEDIA PRESENCE AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT

I started doing e-commerce when I noticed that Angelus was already being used—albeit not being showcased—without us pushing our products on social media. Taking advantage of what was already occurring on those platforms, I started reaching out to people who were using our products to build relationships with them. When I launched our e-commerce site, I had artists who were already using our products get the word out and built a clientele that way. However, since this isn’t the case for everyone, brands should build their social media presence. Don’t stress too much about the virality of content, especially since nowadays, both Instagram and TikTok’s algorithms will randomly pitch you to different accounts. There are brands making content that gets 5,000 views, 10,000 views, and then one random video that gets 20 million views. While a number like that is exciting, people get stuck in the mindset that bigger is better, when actually, engagement is better. When it comes to social media, it’s about posting consistently to push your product to a loyal audience and to get those people who do like your product to visit your site. THINK OF YOUR WEBSITE AS A BRICK-AND-MORTAR STORE

While you’re in the online space, think of your website as a brick-and-mortar store. It’s where your customer relationships develop and sales are made. Just as you would utilize visual merchandising in-store to maximize sales, making your website visually appealing and user-friendly is just as important. Personability is another thing to keep in mind when designing your e-commerce platform. Using tools that result in a satisfying experience, such as chat software to answer questions and to get in contact with a team, can be what differentiates your business’ website. REMEMBER THAT YOU ARE STILL FORMING RELATIONSHIPS WITH CUSTOMERS Speaking of making your website personable, don’t rely on bots when it comes to providing customer service. Your website is still another space in which you are forming a relationship with your customer. When it comes to my business’s chat software, we only automate 13% to 15%, which usually includes answering simple questions such as tracking an order. However, when it comes to customers wanting to learn more about a specific product or asking for a suggestion about what product to buy, that’s something a person will handle.

In my experience, it’s important to have a trained person handling customer support to keep online interactions human as well. When someone has a problem with an order, you don’t want a robot to handle it by giving your customer automated options. You want somebody to take it case by case, especially since your policy and rules can always change. When people know that they receive support with personality, they can stay satisfied with your business and buy more. I believe there’s always a way to turn a bad situation into a good one when a person is handling support. DON’T SHY AWAY FROM USING ADVERTISING TOOLS One of the best-performing tools we have used for advertising has always been Google Ads. While most other avenues on social media are going to indicate impressions and people seeing your product, Google allows your product to come up in its search engine when a person needs it. It’s tailored to show your product that way.

With advertising, you’re going to be spending money to make money, as shown through your return on ad spend. Whether you decide to use Google or social media ads, you’re also still getting your product in front of people, making an impression even if it’s not a call to action—yet. With these tips in mind, you can have a wholesome and organic approach when it comes to e-commerce. While many businesses focus on maximizing sales, if you have a “How can we make our customers happier?” approach, you can build a loyal base of customers who want to come back to consistently buy your products. Tyler Angelos is the CEO of Angelus Brand, the 115-year-old American-made paint company that has become a leading standard today.