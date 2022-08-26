Improve your talent magnet: 5 ways to ensure your employees are not part of the Great Resignation

Roughly 47 million people left their jobs in 2021. Even now, many companies are struggling with employee retention and talent acquisition. And since the average cost to replace an employee is six to nine months’ worth of that employee’s salary, business leaders should be motivated to create a workplace in which their employees feel happy and engaged.

How can you ensure that your employees are not part of the Great Resignation? Here are five ways to make your talent magnet stronger than those of your competitors. 1. BE A VISIONARY Your company’s vision plays a key role in retaining and attracting employees. Everyone needs a sense of purpose to drive them, and employees need to feel they are working toward a common goal in order to feel motivated.

My leadership team and I have incorporated being “the best place to work in the industry” as part of our overall vision. We’ve found that when employees are led by those with a vision, they’re more motivated and trust that what they are doing has value linked to a greater good. 2. COMPETITIVE COMPENSATION Employee benefits and pay are major motivators for an employee to stay at a job. Providing a competitive compensation package shows your employees that you care about them and their well-being.

To ensure your compensation package is effectively attracting and retaining employees, research industry standards and strive to be somewhere between the 50th and 70th percentile for salary range in your industry. Employees appreciate benefits like good insurance options, sick days, and paid vacation. In the past few years, more and more people have also been asking for flexible work time. Permitting employees to come in an hour earlier or later allows them to structure their day in the way that works best for them. 3. SOLICIT FEEDBACK In the 1990s, Net Promoter Score (NPS) was developed to measure how likely customers are to recommend a company or product to a friend or colleague. This key indicator has since expanded to eNPS, which looks at how likely employees are to recommend their company to others as a good place to work.

When my team and I reviewed our last eNPS, employees said that they wanted better benefits—specifically more time off and paid time to volunteer within their community. We took their feedback very seriously and improved our PTO, including an extra week of paid time off to volunteer. Giving employees time off to spend with their families and be involved in their communities promotes employee satisfaction, and helps you and your company stand out from the crowd. 4. RECOGNITION

If you have hired good people and they are doing great things, then it’s important to ensure they are recognized and valued. At my company, we try to maintain a culture in which people enjoy working. We’ve made it easy to recognize our team members by setting up channels that are accessible and easily visible company-wide. We give awards at our biweekly company meetings—cash, gift cards, or shout-outs—to people who’ve exceeded expectations. We’ve linked recognition to our core company values. When employees feel recognized and appreciated, they are less likely to look elsewhere. Not only is it important for employees to feel valued, but they should also feel aware of their future growth potential. Having strong educational and development opportunities lets employees know there are ways to upward mobility and professional growth. If there’s no way for a team member to be promoted or to grow in their skills and career, then they’re going to move on eventually.

Star team members don’t just want jobs. They want careers. 5. REMOTE WORK OPPORTUNITIES Even as the world recovers from the pandemic, working from home is becoming a common benefit that many talented workers desire. People tend to be more productive from home than at the office.

When I started my company, I created an entirely remote workplace to ensure that I could hire the most competent employees from anywhere in the world and extend working hours for the benefit of client customer service. A remote workplace option and flexible work hours can be a win-win situation for you, your employees, and your customers. Do you have a clear vision that shows your employees the work they are doing is valuable? Is your compensation competitive within your industry? Do you have systems that allow you to recognize good work regularly? Do you solicit feedback from your employees and actively respond to it? Is your work environment flexible? If so, your talent magnet is strong and will help you hold on to good staff. If not, what steps can you take to avoid becoming a victim of the Great Resignation? Jason Hennessey is the founder and CEO of Hennessey Digital and is an SEO expert, author, speaker, podcast host, and serial entrepreneur.