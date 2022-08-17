Tesla stock split: Date, day of record, and what happens next

Earlier this summer, Tesla announced its intention to split its stock–a surprise to many, since Tesla shares split just two years earlier. But shareholders obviously approved the additional split, as did Tesla’s board of directors, which officially approved the 3-to-1 split on August 5. That split is now just a week away, but today is an important date for those hoping to benefit from it, too. Here are all the critical dates you need to know about Tesla’s upcoming stock split: