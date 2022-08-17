Who is Drew Findling? #BillionDollarLawyer defends Trump in Georgia election probe

It’s hard to keep track of all Donald Trump’s legal woes, both in and out of office, not to mention the cast of characters who’ve been hired to defend the former president. In Georgia, a grand jury is inquiring into Trump’s seeming attempt to change the outcome of the state’s 2020 election results, including the infamous call in which he requested the secretary of state “find 11,780 votes.” In this particular legal battle, instead of turning to another haphazard right-wing media pundit to defend him, Trump has tapped the famed #BillionDollarLawyer, Drew Findling. Here’s what we know about Trump’s new lawyer: