Who is Drew Findling? #BillionDollarLawyer defends Trump in Georgia election probe

It’s hard to keep track of all Donald Trump’s legal woes, both in and out of office, not to mention the cast of characters who’ve been hired to defend the former president. In Georgia, a grand jury is inquiring into Trump’s seeming attempt to change the outcome of the state’s 2020 election results, including the infamous call in which he requested the secretary of state “find 11,780 votes.” In this particular legal battle, instead of turning to another haphazard right-wing media pundit to defend him, Trump has tapped the famed #BillionDollarLawyer, Drew Findling. Here’s what we know about Trump’s new lawyer:
- Trump and Findling are polar opposites. According to Findling’s social media presence, he is a pro-choice, anti-mass-incarceration advocate who gives speeches on defending battered woman syndrome cases. Findling and his new conservative client do have one thing in common: They’ve been regulars on Fox News. Findling has shared his legal analysis, having made regular appearances on Shepard Smith and Bill O’Reilly’s programs (neither of whom are still on the network).
- Findling started off as a public defender. He’s a self-described “trial lawyer representing clients with charges ranging from minor offenses to multimillion dollar federal conspiracy cases.” Previously, Findling served as president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and currently practices law out of his Atlanta-based boutique, Findling Law Firm.
- Findling is a celebrity lawyer. Along with representing several music artists, including Faith Evans, Gucci Mane, Cardi B, Waka Flocka Flame, DaBaby, and Offset, Findling has provided his legal services to athletes Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Rodman. And while #BillionDollarLawyer sounds like it was dubbed by a rapper, the moniker was created by Findling himself.
- Findling called Trump “racist.” In one of his many Twitter beefs, Trump fixated on a LeBron James interview saying, it’s “not easy” to make the NBA superstar look smart. Findling responded to the remarks himself: “The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University criticizing Lebron, the founder of a free school for children. POTUS pathetic once again!”
While Findling has earned a reputation for numerous plea deals and courtroom wins, it is unclear how a criminal inquiry of this magnitude will play out with an unpredictable client who tends to cycle through lawyers.