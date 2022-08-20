How to spot red flags in a hiring manager who would take back a job offer

With world economies in flux and volatile market dynamics the order of the day, employers are having to rethink hiring strategies. Recruitment freezes and layoffs are fairly common responses to high inflation and looming recession fears, but some are finding themselves in the difficult position of having to rescind job offers as they prepare for the impact of an anticipated downturn.

The tech sector is being disproportionately affected, as is any organization with its finances tied to outside funding. Whatever the reason, those who are losing job offers in this manner are taking to social media. They feel betrayed and are openly berating those companies. Understandable or not, public lambasting of this type is hugely damaging for businesses and human resources departments. This is not just from a brand perspective, but also from an employer value proposition that can manifest in attrition as staff lose trust and faith in the organization and its ability to succeed. Not surprisingly, it also has a detrimental effect on affected job candidates. They experience anxiety and stress–not just about their present predicament, but also insecurity around job seeking in general. There is no easy way to recover from such an experience; however, there are steps they can take to reduce chances of a repeat performance.

Empathy is the most important leadership skill Aside from the usual searches to check a company’s credentials, get a sense of what a company’s level of commitment looks like to their employees. One really important and often overlooked key indicator of the robustness of a job offer or an organization’s level of professionalism has to do with a hiring manager’s emotional quotient (EQ), often referred to as emotional intelligence. It is a defining factor in shaping the success of individuals and businesses. A company that’s not investing in, engaging with, and empowering their employees properly indicates a lower company-wide managerial EQ. This is a red flag. Take control and delve into the heart of the matter by directing questions to the interviewer: How do they feel about their own employee experience?

What big topics were discussed at the company’s last town hall?

How long they have been at the company? This can often help you assess the turnover rate. If everyone you speak with has only been there for a short amount of time, it may be a sign that the company is not employee-focused enough.

Responses to questions around the company culture like the PTO policy and benefits will also give important insights. Comprehensive benefits packages, for example, show that companies are looking out for their staff and care about their health and well-being. What job seekers need to do now A management team that lacks EQ will show early on in the interview process, so pay attention to the warning signs. These include the company forcing you to accept interview times that don’t work for you and canceling meetings at the last minute along with the interviewers showing up late, unprepared, and not having read your résumé. You should look for companies that have managers who possess the emotional intelligence to not display the above behavior. Stay tuned to detect if the interviewers are self-aware, empathetic, and polite. Whether looking for a new job or deciding if you want to remain in their present job, a key ingredient is having an EQ leader on your side.

At the same time, companies should recognize the role managerial EQ plays in the overall success of the business. Emotional intelligence will not only help companies maintain a positive reputation, it will also help them attract and retain top talent. Leaders set the tone for their organization, and if they lack this important quality, it could have more far-reaching consequences, resulting in lower employee engagement and a higher turnover rate. Let’s not forget that most job offer agreements are made in good faith. However, it feels quite different when the rug is pulled out from under the recipient of a signed offer letter before they even start the job. It raises issues about the ethics of a company and has a devastating effect on candidates as well as the general outlook for the business. For an organization to succeed, its employees (or prospective employees) need to feel well-supported, fulfilled, and motivated to reach their maximum potential in terms of performance and productivity—even at the interview stage.

While managers might excel at their jobs technically, if they can’t effectively communicate with teams or collaborate with others, they will quickly fall out of favor and fail. By mastering emotional intelligence, not only can they continue to advance their careers, they will also be doing a great service to the overall success of the organization and its most important asset: its people. Annie Rosencrans is the director of People and Culture, U.S. at HiBob.