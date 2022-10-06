A stylish dog carrier and more pet accessories Fast Company editors love

If your pet is a handful, the bright Kapai hip pack from Cotopaxi, made out of repurposed fabric (from $35, cotopaxi.com), can hold all your essentials in two compartments, leaving both hands free to play. Another accessory to bring on your walks? A classic felt tennis ball from Wild One ($9, wildone.com) to toss around. The toy comes in two unusual colors—cream and lilac—and is sure to set your dog apart from the pack.

Walk This Way

Wilderdog’s leashes ($32, wilderdog.com), crafted from rock-climbing rope, can be lengthened and shortened. A carabiner locks the rope onto harnesses and collars like these from Leeds Dog Supply, which supports no-kill rescues and shelters ($19.95, leedsdogsupply.com). Pair with a Wild One Poop Bag Carrier ($8, wildone.com).

Riding High

Let your pet know you have their back by carrying them in More Than a Backpack’s dog carrier ($39.99, morethanabackpack.com). The padded, lightweight backpack is made from mesh and features an elastic neck area to keep your curious companion cool and comfortable.

Creature Comfort

The Lay Lo dog bed ($150, laylopets.com) combines an orthopedic foam core with a removable, washable cover that comes in hundreds of colors and patterns. Accessorize with Haute Diggity Dog’s LickCroix plush toys (from $12.95, hautediggitydog.com).