With his movie ‘Bros’, Billy Eichner answers everyone who said his comedy was ‘too gay’

The movie Bros , premiering September 30, is the first gay romantic comedy ever released in theaters by a major film company (Universal Studios), and the first to feature an almost entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. At the center of this double milestone is Billy Eichner, the actor and comedian known for his acerbic, high-octane game show, Billy on the Street , and roles in Difficult People, the 2019 version of The Lion King, and Impeachment: American Crime Story. Bros marks the first time Eichner has starred in and cowritten (with director Nick Stoller) a studio film. Understandably, there have been unexpected challenges along the way: While promoting Bros, Eichner found himself in a Twitter dust-up with fans of Fire Island director Joel Kim Booster over comments Eichner made that seemed to disparage streaming films made by LGBTQ+ artists. (The two quickly made up, with Eichner joking, “I’m sorry that I was canceled and that our remake of I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry has been shelved.”) Here, the self-proclaimed neurotic talks about carrying the dual weights of representing the LGBTQ+ community to mainstream audiences and cracking the door open further for gay and queer storytellers—all while managing the logistical chaos of filmmaking.

Fast Company: You and Nick Stoller have some history—you starred in his film Neighbors 2 and his Netflix series Friends From College. What set Bros in motion?

Billy Eichner: We had a premiere for Friends From College in a movie theater in New York [in 2017]. They showed the first two episodes. I was in one of them, and the audience seemed to like me and laughed a lot. [Stoller] says that that’s where the idea popped into his head that I could carry a movie. He wrote me out of the blue and said, “I want my next feature to be a romantic comedy.” He thought it would be cool if it was about a gay couple since that hasn’t happened very much. But he acknowledged that he wasn’t gay and didn’t feel he had the life experience to write that script on his own. He asked if I wanted to attempt to write it with him. And if all went well, I could star in it, and he would direct it.

Apparently, all went very well! And Bros is now the first gay rom-com from a major studio. That’s huge. How do you even begin to wrap your mind around that?

Even now I get really emotional, because it’s so unfair. Most [screenwriters] who sit down to write a script just have to worry [about], “Is it funny? Does the story make sense? Is this relatable?” We have to worry about all of that, but on top of it, I have this extra burden of trying to weigh whether straight people will understand my life or even be interested in it, or will they be alienated by how real it is? I have voices in my head, from many years of pitching and writing things, [of people] telling me that things are too gay. It was always coded in this other language: You’re too New York. You’re too this, you’re too that. So part of you wants to be a rebel and say, “Fuck that, I don’t care. Those people are stupid.” The other part is thinking, Well, this movie does need to make money. Also, for the future of LGBTQ filmmaking and content, you want it to be successful. So you’re constantly having these conversations with yourself.

Judd Apatow is one of the film’s producers. What was it like making a gay rom-com with two straight men?

Straight people think they may understand what it’s like to be a gay person based on what they’ve seen on TV or gay friends that they know superficially. But I don’t think they really understand the day-to-day of what the gay dating scene is like. The LGBTQ community—wanting to fight for equal rights and protection under the law—we’ve spent the last decade or so telling people, “Love is love is love.” But that’s an oversimplification. And it’s a theme that we come back to in the movie. One thing I said to Nick at the very first meeting is that this movie has to be authentic. It has to be hilarious, because this is a big Judd Apatow comedy. But it also has to be authentic to the experience of a middle-aged gay man [who’s] looking for love and navigating relationships in 2022. I said, “If you think you can just do When Harry Met Sally and swap in two gay guys, I’m not interested.” And that, at times, made things challenging. I had to clarify things to Nick and Judd and the studio at certain points. [But] Nick never told me, “That’s too gay. That’s gonna scare straight people.” Even when maybe he needed a minute to wrap his head around something. He always said, “Keep it real. If it’s funny, it won’t matter.”