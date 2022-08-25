It’s past time for federal IT modernization funding

The federal government operates one of the largest IT infrastructures in the world, yet it remains largely outdated, inefficient, insecure, and vulnerable to attack. Despite much attention to government systems—particularly their security—most of the directives to agencies have been unfunded mandates. Federal government agencies lack the one thing they desperately need: funding to modernize their IT infrastructure.

There has been no shortage of spending to develop guidance and frameworks directing the government to adopt next-generation technologies. However, the lack of funding to implement these technologies is severely limiting progress. For instance, federal civilian agencies have been mandated to begin implementing a zero-trust architecture, adopting secure cloud services, and deploying multifactor authentication, encryption, and software supply chain controls. They’ve been required to adopt much stricter vulnerability management practices and accelerate their timeline for deploying prioritized software patches. Agencies have also been told to improve the federal government’s investigative and remediation capabilities related to cybersecurity incidents, improve detection of cybersecurity vulnerabilities and incidents through endpoint detection and response, and require mobile threat defense enrollment for mobile devices and threat logging. For the most part, these are well-considered initiatives that should improve the security of federal agencies. But they’re unfunded mandates—where are the additional dollars to implement these upgrades?

The federal government is also facing severe staffing shortages as career personnel retire. It is difficult to replace them when the private sector is paying higher salaries and providing technology similar to the user’s personal equipment and preferences. Today’s workforce has grown up using technology with intuitive interfaces and modern graphics. Ivanti recently produced a survey concerning the Digital User Experience in which 34% of U.S.-based users said they have considered leaving their position, due in part to the technology applications and tools available to them. In the administration’s proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023, cybersecurity would see an 11% increase from the fiscal year 2022, and federal civilian agencies would be allocated $10.9 billion. In addition, the administration has proposed a $200 million supplemental spending to increase the Technology Modernization Fund—a necessary investment to guarantee our nation is keeping up with the latest innovations and developments in the cyber and technology sectors. These are good starts to help address antiquated technology. In addition to increased funding, the following actions—many of which take advantage of cloud technologies—would help speed modernization:

Federal civilian agencies need a greater focus on moving administrative and business productivity functions to the cloud, along with appropriate cloud application security protections.

Agencies should be empowered with easier adoption and reuse of the solutions already available in the government cloud that have been certified as FedRAMP compliant platforms.

The federal government should implement additional reporting and asset management programs, which could be facilitated by adopting cloud-based solutions. Incremental updates and additional innovation can be achieved more quickly in cloud deployments as part of normal operations and without requiring significant downtime or changes to the underlying infrastructure or architecture. Certainly, IT modernization is long overdue for many federal civilian agencies, and more money is the principal answer to this problem—so long as it gets used in a way that provides maximum value for every dollar spent. What does not help agencies achieve modernization are increased reporting requirements of legacy hardware, time spent documenting the presence of legacy solutions, and complicated procurement processes for modernization. What is needed is increased funding, easier and quicker time to cloud adoption, and greater reuse of already FedRAMP-certified solutions to help move agencies off legacy IT, enhance cybersecurity, and enhance citizen and end-user experiences. Bill Harrod is Federal CTO at Ivanti, a global technology company on a mission to enable and secure the Everywhere Workplace.