Your painted picture: Using visualization to build a highly successful business

I’m a fervent type-A goal setter. I have a bucket list in Evernote that contains 223 aspirational checkboxes. I create a daily “top three” to help move my big rocks, and I excitedly await New Year’s for resolution setting—yes, I’m one of those you’ll see dominating your social feed come January.

So, it makes sense that I lead a company that has a one-page strategic plan (OPSP) from Verne Harnish’s Rockefeller Habbits in which we use the system of objectives and key results (OKRs) from Google neatly organized in Asana boards, and we now have a painted picture of what the future will hold for our startup agency, Transcends Marketing. WHAT WILL BE IN YOUR PAINTED PICTURE? A painted picture is quite simple. It’s an exercise in visualization to manifest a future reality that has already been created in your mind. It might sound a little hippie, but it works.

Brian Scudamore from famed 1-800-Got-Junk success has publicly shared his story of using the painted picture to help build a market-making business of over $100 million, and it’s one of the first things I did when I founded Transcends Marketing. We are now a top preferred supplier of marketing services to Microsoft and many other Fortune 500 technology companies. The painted picture is a great tool to challenge yourself to think big, dare to dream, and enlist friends, family, and colleagues on your journey. Trust me, you’ll need their help, and now, they’ll be able to support more effectively because they’ll know where you’re headed. You’ll be giving them a roadmap. Sharing a vision for your work and for your broader life is underestimated as the single simplest thing you can do to affect the change management required to make your vision possible. But it’s hard. It requires courage and vulnerability, and that part can be quite tricky. Then comes the most challenging part: believing in yourself enough to do it (you can).

FIVE STEPS TO CREATE YOUR PAINTED PICTURE 1. Settle in your setting. Relax in a creative space that is conducive to big-picture thinking. Be free of distractions and allow yourself an uninterrupted 60 minutes. Turn off your phone. 2. Choose a date. Pick a specific time and date in the future. It could be 12 months or 10 years from now. The specificity will help you visualize future you.

3. Break the cognitive ice. Free your mind to think big and be unencumbered by negative self-talk. Start with open-ended prompting questions, and send your self-critic for a coffee break. How much money will you be making, and how much do you have saved? Have you made investments? What have you accomplished in your career? How do you measure the impact you’re creating? What is the impact? Are you working remotely from your dream destination? 4. Visualize and write. Put pen to paper or digits to keys and document the vision forming in your mind. Let it flow as a story and be careful not to limit with judgment. If you dare to imagine it, write it down. Be bold. 5. Shout it out. Find the bravery to share your vision—in conversation, on social, or by posting it in a public space. Sharing your painted picture enables others to help you achieve it. Dig deep.

Here’s an excerpt from our painted picture for Transcends Marketing. Like a balance sheet, it’s a snapshot in time. Ours was captured during an annual business retreat in the Canadian wilderness of Whistler, British Columbia. Transport yourself to five years from today, August 1, 2027. Transcends Marketing is a values-led team of over 100 Transcendsers, and we’re gathered from remote offices in Sydney, London, Seattle, Vancouver, Auckland and Singapore for our annual Inspire retreat on the beaches of Bali. The energy is vibrant.

We are consistently ranked as a diverse and best place to work. We publish thought leadership on how we are innovating remote culture. We have an employee share option program and measure employee happiness with metrics. We invest in our Always Be Learning value and promote our people from within. As the world’s top awarded channel marketing agency, we have made several acquisitions of sales and marketing-related businesses. We have our own marketing technology that represents our vision of making people our purpose. We have a purpose-driven practice that is thriving and represents one third of all transactions. We work with nonprofits and fund joint ventures. Our purpose practice focuses on sustainability and diversity projects. Our revenue is $20 million, and we are valued as a hundred million dollar company.

I hope this helps you create a vision for your personal or professional future. Create time for reflection and create your own painted picture. I urge you. Ashleigh Vogstad, Founder & CEO, Transcends Marketing