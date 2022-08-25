How an actionable employee resource group can benefit your company and employees

Now, more than ever, employee resource groups are becoming increasingly popular in organizations, given their value to both management and participants. Sometimes known as affinity groups, SHRM defines them as “employee groups that come together either voluntarily, based on a common interest or background, or at the request of a company.” As someone who has seen the impact ERGs can have on employee morale, unity, and professional development, I truly believe it’s important to discuss what successful ERGs look like and how you can develop them.

advertisement

advertisement

START WITH YOUR MISSION Today, I see companies heading in one of two directions: Some companies have learned to “listen in” to their workers, especially regarding their personal values, while others take a bit more persuasion. Some corporate CEOs refuse to talk about social issues at work at all. Many struggle to find a balance, but I believe the secret lies in focusing on what’s most important to your business and the company’s mission—and staying true to it. The same goes for ERG development. ERGs are a great way for companies to give employees a voice, especially those workers who feel strongly about the mission of the company or particular issues related to it. Research done over the past decade has shown the millennial workforce, in particular, prefers working at a company that offers them a better chance to contribute to the company’s broader mission.

advertisement

CREATE MEANINGFUL AND EFFECTIVE EMPLOYEE GROUPS Establishing a well-built ERG starts with identifying a purpose, especially if you want to make sure it not only drives engagement but also continues to support your staff as the company grows. This could be focused on a particular community group, such as women, LGBTQ employees, multicultural personnel, young professionals, or employees with disabilities. The ERG’s objectives should be organically driven by the main thought lines within the company’s employee base. For example, WebPT’s ERG, PropelHer, evolved from what was originally started as a “Lean In Circle” into one of our largest, most engaged ERGs in the company. Inspired by our women-founded and -led organization, PropelHer aims to promote open, honest discussion about professional development, personal growth, and women’s empowerment—all within a safe and confidential environment.

advertisement

KICKSTARTING A MOVEMENT PropelHer was the catalyst for other ERGs, too. With a goal of improving the employee experience and cross-departmental engagement, my company kickstarted a movement by first creating a diversity and inclusion working group with representatives from all areas of the business. We then helped launch other groups: Propel-Us, Propel-Faith, Propel-Pride, Propel-MentalHealth, Propel-Parents, Propel-MultiEthnic, and Propel-Vets. These specific affinity groups evolved organically with employee initiative and drive—not due to top-down or HR-driven mandates. Each must include the promotion of camaraderie, collaboration, and engagement and work toward improving the connection to our mission and the core values of our business. What’s notable is that the groups are intentionally named with inclusiveness as a priority. For example, Propel-Faith is not limited to any one faith or religious affiliation. In addition, any and all of our employees are encouraged to join Propel-Us, a company-wide ERG that focuses on empowering employees to achieve greatness in work, leadership, and life. This group also provides quarterly educational sessions with topics to enhance both professional and personal growth.

advertisement

ERGs can help give a voice and added support to traditionally underrepresented groups in the organization. To reap the real benefits and get the most positive cultural outcome, companies should implement these best practices: • Form group committees to help define issues to address and ensure they align with the company mission. • Provide the ERGs with a connection or liaison to senior leadership and a forum to share and collaborate on solutions to improve employee engagement.

advertisement

• Allow ERGs to accept allies. For example, men are encouraged to be part of PropelHer, and employees with LGBTQ family and friends can be allies of an LGBTQ group. SUCCESSFUL ERG LEADERSHIP A successful ERG should be employee-led to strengthen company culture, promote participation, and foster authentic feedback. Even if the initial inspiration comes from management, employees should be the ones who pull it together. ERG leadership opportunities can also help employees who might be aspiring to get on a leadership track. It can give them a chance to voice their opinions, provide exposure to more people within the organization, and help influence corporate decisions.

advertisement

BENEFITS OF PARTICIPATION An actionable employee group can help drive company-wide impact and change by offering a direct line of communication to the executive team via the chief people officer (or someone in a similar executive role). An ERG can provide input and feedback and point out potential weaknesses in various organizational initiatives, including HR policies or digital-first strategies. Group members take ownership of and then become cheerleaders and advocates for these decisions they have been involved in. Even if decisions don’t always go their way, having a path to get your voice heard can be powerful in terms of creating a sense of belonging in the company. For example, Propel-Us members are privy to additional data and insights C-level decision-makers use or are seeking feedback on. It helps open employees up to issues outside of their day-to-day roles and allows them to influence outcomes that may be important to them. These are all pretty cool benefit, and great reasons for employees to join ERGs.

advertisement

A POSITIVE CULTURAL OUTCOME I believe investing in diversity, inclusion, and employee engagement is of the utmost importance for companies wanting to create a “rock-solid culture.” Employee-led ERGs can be a great way to foster company identity and help build a strong employee community—particularly in times of change or growth. Employee resource groups can provide a learning opportunity for future leaders and decision-makers. The involvement of volunteer group members can help create visibility for active employees, particularly those who have opinions regarding staff and community issues, needs, or policies. Managed properly, the ERG model is a win-win-win prospect because it benefits everyone—the company, the participants, and the general employee base.

advertisement

Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, ATC, is the co-founder and Chief Clinical Officer of WebPT, the leading software solution for rehab therapists.