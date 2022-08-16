Kraft Heinz recalls popular Capri Sun kids’ drink due to cleaning solution contamination

Food giant Kraft Heinz has issued a recall for a select Capri Sun drink that is popular with children. The company issued the voluntary recall on Friday after learning of contamination by cleaning solutions in some batches of the drinks. Here’s what you need to know:
- What’s happened? Kraft Heinz has issued a voluntary recall for Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend. The global conglomerate had learned that a diluted cleaning solution was introduced into some batches of the drink at one of its facilities. The diluted cleaning solution is used to clean food processing equipment.
- Why are people so worried? Any food contaminated with a cleaning solution can pose a danger to those who consume it. But in this case, people are extra concerned because the Capri Sun drink is popular with children.
- Has anyone been harmed by the contaminated drink? That’s unknown, but Kraft says it was first alerted to the contamination after it “received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.”
- Which Capri Sun drinks are affected? Kraft says the only drink affected by the recall is the 6.6 fluid ounce Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverage with the “Best When Used By” of June 25, 2023. You can read all the package codes and other markings here. Kraft says 5,760 cases of the drink are impacted.
- What should I do? Check to see if you have the affected product in your house. Do not consume it. Return it to the store you bought it from for a refund.
- What if I have questions? Concerned consumers can contact Kraft at 1-800-280-8252.