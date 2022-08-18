Doctors are drinking on the job at alarming rates, according to a new survey of healthcare workers

In December, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared that we’re in a youth mental health crisis. What he neglected to mention is that we’re also in a healthcare provider mental health crisis. According to a new study from APN, a health company specializing in mental health and addiction treatment, healthcare workers in the United States are at a breaking point, and that breaking point is manifesting as substance abuse. Key findings of APN’s survey of 1,000 healthcare workers include: