Here’s what to know about Flow: Adam Neumann’s newly flush-with-cash real estate startup

Silicon Valley woke up to what seemed like a practical joke: Controversial commercial real estate entrepreneur Adam Neumann received $350 million from a16z for a residential real estate startup, Flow. The WeWork founder was the subject of serious criticism, due to gross mismanagement, harboring a toxic work culture, and shady antics that included buying the trademark “We” and selling it back to his company for $6 million. With mounting pressure, Neumann stepped down as CEO of WeWork in 2019 but still owns 10% of the company. Now Neumann is back, and in an a16z blog post, investor Marc Andreessen presented the potential to disrupt the residential rental market. Here’s what we know about Flow.