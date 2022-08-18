Google’s search tweaks will help prioritize quality websites in results

Google announced Thursday a series of updates meant to better prioritize quality websites in search results, helping users find more reliable sources.

The tweaks are part of the company’s long-term work in promoting quality content on Search, as some users complain that their results have become too degraded.

“We definitely want to speed up that experience for people and make them feel like they’re getting what they’re looking for,” says Google’s search spokesperson, Danny Sullivan.

Google will roll out what it calls the “helpful content update” globally (for English-language searches) starting next week. The company will primarily be targeting content that was likely created for ranking high on a search engine, which it calls “SEO-first” content.