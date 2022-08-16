What does the combination of the digital and physical world look like?

There are two paradigms when it comes to technology and innovation, says Albert Saniger, founder and CEO of the fintech company Nate. “The paradigm that we have been living in is what can machines do for us? The paradigm that I want to be living in moving forward is what should machines be doing for us?”

On this week’s Most Innovative Companies podcast, Saniger details how his life has been a sequence of passion-led decisions implemented through rationality, as well as how that same lens can be applied to the role technology plays in our lives, and the autonomy we hold over our decisions and our data.

Machines, he says, should play a role in the execution of tasks, not in decision-making, which he sees as a defining aspect of our humanity. We should endeavor to retain our power of choice, he says—from where and how we shop to where and how we share our choices and data—whether that’s with friends or an algorithm.