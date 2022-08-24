Creating the ultimate customer experience: How customer engagement and security go hand in hand

For any customer satisfaction strategy to succeed, I believe it should focus on two crucial matters: customer engagement and security. These two aspects of business may seem unrelated. However, in my experience, allowing customers to feel that their privacy is being respected while they use a tailor-made, personalized experience are critical aspects of curating the ultimate customer experience in any industry.

A RISE IN CYBERCRIME Curating the ultimate customer experience by combining an accessible platform with practical security efforts can present several challenges and obstacles for businesses. McKinsey & Company offers an easy-to-understand take on the challenges currently facing businesses: “The growth of the digital channel has also expanded the domain for cybercrime. Malicious actors have more opportunities to commit fraud or take over accounts, exploiting vulnerabilities associated with consumer-identity and access-management controls.” To make matters worse for online retailers, a recent Palo Alto Networks report revealed that a staggering 98% of IoT device traffic is unencrypted, making such devices an easy target for online criminals. In other words, the lack of any proper security measures within these interconnected devices can give attackers the chance to “listen to unencrypted network traffic, collect personal or confidential information, then exploit that data for profit on the dark web.”

In addition, according to DataProt, while ransomware attacks are becoming less frequent over time, the attacks are becoming more efficient, posing a more significant threat to online data security. It is also expected that ransomware attacks could happen once every 11 seconds, potentially costing $20 billion in yearly damages. Keeping all of this in mind, with the wide variety of ever-evolving risks that online retailers face daily, how can you create a personalized shopping experience using customer data while simultaneously creating a safe, comfortable environment for your customers? I believe it all begins with trust. CUSTOMERS EXPECT BETTER

In my experience, customers expect an effortless digital experience, including fast authentication, log-in, and seamless web and mobile interactivity. Organizations should have an effective overarching customer engagement strategy to build a safe, secure, and engaging environment for customers to interact. To do this, companies should understand the risks mentioned above and the concerns of their client base. This can help maintain transparency with your audience regarding what they can expect to happen to the data shared. For instance, if a website uses visitor data to construct a personalized experience, alerting users to what is happening and giving them the option to opt-out is an excellent way to build trust. Additionally, businesses should convey an evident dedication to user safety and data protection to further build trust with clients. In doing so, clients can ensure their user data and financial information will be secure when using your business’ website. Companies can further develop customer loyalty by implementing solutions that integrate easily to facilitate shared intelligence, break down silos, and accelerate decision-making.

CREATING THE UNIFIED EXPERIENCE Returning to the McKinsey & Company report, a five-step plan is offered to assist businesses in creating a safe and secure customer journey to mitigate outside risks and provide an overall pleasant experience. These steps include:

Creating “personas” for customers and appropriate paths for their respective journeys. Selecting “CIAM controls for prioritized journeys.” Finding a balance between the user experience and data security. Integrating “design principles within the broader architecture.” Using strong and effective “governance mechanisms to support the secure customer journey.” Focusing on the third step of the plan, it is not always an easy feat to find a proper balance between data security and customer experience. However, there are a few ways to go about achieving it successfully. For example, a number of your customers may be comfortable with spending time and effort setting up multifactor authentication on your website to make transactions. Still, it would be unrealistic to expect every customer that comes across your page to feel the same way. So in this instance, it may be appropriate to offer the aforementioned opt-out option. In conclusion, presenting customers with only one method of securing their information on company websites can be a quick way to frustrate and inconvenience users. Therefore, offering multiple alternative forms of security measures is one of the best ways to provide users with a secure and convenient experience.

Matt Tengwall is the VP and GM at Verint Fraud and Security Solutions.