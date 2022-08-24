How you can level up your digital business with gamification

One of the most popular storylines I’m hearing about Web3 and the metaverse is that it will finally make the internet feel more like a video game. Well, I believe the best websites are already like games, because the very best websites, mobile apps, and digital experiences all use gamification in their design.

Anytime you encounter a progress bar or a message congratulating you on “completing a step,” the design concepts have come from games. Game mechanics are strongly influencing the customer experience of everything from promotion and loyalty programs to commerce websites to banking applications and everything in between. Gamification isn’t something you should be waiting for the metaverse to bring to you. In my view, if your business isn’t already applying game mechanics to the design of your digital experiences, you’re already losing. So how do you get back on the winning side? Let’s play a game. Here are six levels you should conquer on your way to developing your business gamification strategy. LEVEL ONE: LOSE YOUR ASSUMPTIONS

Many people stereotype “gamers” as teen boys living in their parents’ basements. That’s completely wrong. Studies show nearly half of all gamers are women, and older generations play games just as much as younger people do. The truth is, there’s a massive multi-generational appeal to gaming. The trick is understanding which kind of game interaction appeals to your brand’s target audience. LEVEL TWO: HAVE SOME EMPATHY Games may be played for points, but gamers also play for the emotional return of an experience. That’s why it’s so important to understand why your gaming audience plays. To understand your customer’s mindset, do some empathy mapping. What do they enjoy from their games? What kinds of rewards are most powerful for them? How often does a game need to evolve to keep them coming back for more? Every game has to have a goal. Defining the right goal for your gamified experience and your audience is key to defining the “emotional loyalty” you want to build into your customer experience.

LEVEL THREE: CHOOSE A HAT (OR TWO) There are two kinds of motivational techniques in gaming: White hat techniques make users feel powerful and appeal to their better nature—such as opportunities to give to charity or share positive recommendations. Black hat techniques are more controlling and warn users about potential loss—such as limited-time offers or losing elite status if you break a streak. At first glance, it’s easy to say one technique is good and the other is bad, but in my experience, it’s the combination of the two that makes the most engaging experiences. For example, an opportunity to donate to charity combined with an offer to double your donation if you buy in the next 10 minutes. When building your gamification strategy, make a list of white hat and black hat strategies you can build into your experience. Then consider how you might combine them to get customers to finally do the thing you know they really wanted to do in the first place.

LEVEL FOUR: DON’T BE SO RATIONAL Most digital experiences are designed with the assumption that humans make rational, analytical decisions. However, behavioral economics suggests we can be pretty irrational in our decisions. This proves out in things like loss aversion. Studies show that we “feel loss” much more acutely than we “feel gains,” so we are more willing to take bigger risks to avoid loss than we are for similar-sized gains. For example, think about how people are motivated to “not lose” something completely fake, like a Peloton Streak. When building your gamification plan, think about how things like loss aversion can be used as motivation to get your customers to behave in a positive way. LEVEL FIVE: FIND A COMMON PLAYGROUND

You may have had the uncomfortable experience of a business website pushing its agenda on you well before you’re ready to participate. Like a car shopping website asking for your email way too early in the search process. Look, every business website is built for a commercial purpose, and every customer who visits that website has a desire for commercial services. But no digital experience will work well without some equilibrium in the give and take. When developing your gamification ideas, work hard to identify that common ground and design for a shared “value exchange” that makes customers feel the game is fair. LEVEL SIX: BALANCE TRANSACTION AND EMOTION Simply giving out points does not make for great gamification. I believe the best games balance extrinsic benefits, like points and discounts, with intrinsic benefits, like supporting a community or movement. The best gamified digital experiences are not overly reliant on “carrots.” They blend in emotional and engagement-based connections that are meaningful to an audience. When finalizing your gamification strategy, ask yourself some questions. How will winning make your customers feel more part of a community? How will it make them feel better about themselves? If you can list both intrinsic and extrinsic answers to these questions, you’re well on your way to achieving your gamification goals.

BONUS ROUND: EVERYONE WINS! Like any serious digital strategy, developing a gamification plan for your business can be a lot of work. But like any great game, the rewards are worth the effort. When you do gamification well, you can turn shoppers into brand advocates and customers into loud, passionate fans of your products and services. So don’t wait for the metaverse to fully arrive before you start engaging with your customers in a more dynamic and playful way. Take up my challenge to start conquering the six levels above today. When you do, you can begin looking at your digital business ecosystem as more than just a collection of websites and mobile apps. You can see them as your chance to play with your customers in a rewarding game where everyone wins.

Barry Fiske leads Experience Creative & Innovation for Merkle in the Americas. He is also host of the What Bubbles Up creativity podcast.