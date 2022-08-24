Change is a force, but it’s also a skill. How can you build it?

Your workforce is geared to tackle perpetual challenges: innovation, competitiveness, quality. But as the Greek philosopher Heraclitus so accurately declared 2,500 years ago, “There is nothing permanent except change.”

advertisement

advertisement

The skills to recognize, navigate, and embrace change are distinct ones. Do your people have change skills? Without them, other abilities may not be enough to deliver core business objectives, long-term growth, or social good and sustainability commitments. It is a leaders’ responsibility to make sure their team is skilled at delivering and managing change. They must empower employees at all levels to be changemakers capable of creating better outcomes for their employers, customers, communities, and society at large. NEW CHANGES, NEW SKILLS

advertisement

While change is perpetual, the skills it requires have changed radically in recent years. Technology, demographics, economies, climate, and the human environment are all in rapid flux. Today there are no roles, and no stage of a career, in which change skills aren’t essential. That puts the onus on individuals to hone their skills, but also on employers to offer leadership and resources to support that growth. It’s up to each organization to chart what work will look like in the years to come, to make strategic choices that help steer that evolution instead of just following it, and to define the new ways of working that will propel positive change. What companies can’t control is the pace of change. That’s why reskilling and upskilling need to remain a step ahead of needs. To make training more effective, make it human—give people choices in their professional learning journeys and, where possible, make learning something people can enjoy. Professional skills that bear directly on people’s work are important, but so are interpersonal skills—which my organization calls “power skills”—like communication, empathy, and an innovative mindset. We’ve all experienced the way interpersonal skills can improve situations in our lives outside of work, but those same skills can help your workforce come together on your company’s change journey.

advertisement

Still, be clear and concise about what your people should focus on. Each organization should establish a vocabulary of change that the entire workforce can understand. Change is only possible when everyone works from a shared frame of reference. PERMEATE WITH PURPOSE It’s possible to drive change using edicts from an organization’s leadership, but it’s more effective if everyone in the workforce internalizes that purpose and feels empowered to act on it according to their roles.

advertisement

“Purpose” may be starting to suffer from buzzword status, but to embrace the value of the idea, just remember the question at its core: What did we all show up here to accomplish today? The people who create value in your organization will respond with a clear answer. What does that look like in practice? In a change-adept organization, people have the project management skills necessary to translate ideas into actions. They are comfortable with an agile project management approach that uses iterative, intensive sprints, punctuated by frequent checkpoints, instead of plodding through checkboxes. Putting feedback to immediate use and being responsive to fast-evolving needs is the essence of managing change for the better. Another hallmark of mastering change is to get ahead of it. This is where collaborative problem solving becomes a critical skill. When everyone knows how to ask the right questions, diagnose problems, visualize and articulate solutions, and identify a pathway forward—all to bring value to customers quickly and consistently—things get done right the first time and exceed minimum requirements. The alternative is re-dos, lagging growth, inefficiencies, and poor outcomes—in other words, it’s what happens when change gets ahead of you.

advertisement

HARNESS THE ENERGY OF YOUTH Although an employer might once have worked to mold young professionals into the company ideal, leaders who want to master change should take cues from those young professionals instead, as there’s a great deal of truth in the heightened flexibility of younger colleagues. For one thing, newer members of the team can bring a fresh perspective to what needs to get done and how, moving away from “the way it’s always been done.” What matters most is getting the job done and creating impact—not keeping the status quo—especially if a new way makes an older process more efficient. Doesn’t that sound like the spirit of agility and change skills brought to life?

advertisement

New people can imbue a company with new ways of working that are actually closer to the heart of the company’s original purpose, and less bound up in its accumulated procedures. If an employer respects their fresh approaches, gives them a voice, and empowers them to contribute, then young professionals can be engines that drive faster and better into everything the company does. Someday, they’ll be a seasoned expert who know exactly which form to file where. Today, they’re dynamos. Let them stay that way awhile longer. BEYOND THE WALLS The most important reason to build change skills into an organization and its people is that there simply is no other choice. The world around you doesn’t stand still. The factors that shape your business and its prospects are always in motion. For organizations to remain relevant, a culture of internal change needs to reflect the pace of external change. This leaves you with a choice: you can be a boat on the stream, or a rock in it.

advertisement

Joe Cahill, Chief Customer Officer, Project Management Institute