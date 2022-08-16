Gen Z would rather work for giant companies, thank you very much

When it comes to starting their professional lives, Gen Z probably has it harder than any living generation at the same stage in their career. In 2022, with the first of the Gen Z generation now graduating college, a young person today is facing inflation , a rapidly rising cost of living , and a potential looming recession .

Still, according to a study conducted by Glassdoor, Gen Z has a very clear picture of the jobs they want, the companies they want to work for, and the places they want to live.

When it comes to profession, Glassdoor says jobs in which they can help shape a company and its culture are most desirable by Gen Z. The top 10 most sought-after jobs by Gen Z are:

Corporate Recruiter Marketing Manager Social Media Manager Data Scientist Product Manager IT Specialist Account Coordinator Credit Analyst Project Engineer Business Development Associate

As for companies they want to work for, socially conscious ones win the popularity contest. What’s also interesting is that larger, established companies are more appealing to Gen Z. Millennials, on the other hand, were more likely to want to work for smaller startups. It seems as if Gen Z is more risk averse than millennials and want to be sure the companies they work for aren’t going to fold in an economic downturn.