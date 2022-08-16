This new Pandora jewelry collection uses 100% recycled gold and silver (and lab-grown diamonds)

The diamonds, silver, and gold in a new collection of jewelry from Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry producer, are physically identical to stones and metals from mines. But the diamonds were grown in a lab with renewable energy, and all of the gold and silver is recycled.

The shift is part of the company’s goal to become a low-carbon business. “If we look at the CO2 emissions of our company, the vast majority that sits within our own four walls is linked to production,” says Alexander Lacik, CEO of the Copenhagen-based company. “So then we said, okay, let’s have a look at production.”

The company buys hundreds of tons of silver each year, for example, and the team knew that using recycled silver has only a fraction of the environmental impact of newly mined silver. Inside its own production facility, it was already sourcing recycled metals. But around 30% of components come from other suppliers. In 2020, the company pledged to move to recycled silver and gold for all of its jewelry by 2025, including parts that its sources externally. The new collection, with 33 items, is the company’s first to use 100% recycled metals.

The transition “is not so easy,” Lacik says, “because you have to touch the whole value chain.” Silver refiners need to invest in new equipment, and need to be convinced that the investment is worth it. Pandora needs certification that the silver was actually recycled. Parts suppliers need to adjust their own processes to incorporate recycled material. And the supply of recycled silver needs to increase. (Gold is more highly recycled since it’s more valuable.) Right now, the majority of recycled silver comes from manufacturing, including chemical production and electronics, but much more could come from harvesting parts from old gadgets. Currently, billions of dollars of precious metals are thrown out in phones, computers, and other electronic waste each year.