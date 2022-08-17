15 ways to attract the top independent contractors

In a gig-driven economy, it’s essential to find highly-skilled freelancers who are willing to handle extra assignments during a busy season for your team. Be selective about your decision when reviewing the feedback of the consultant’s previous and current clients. And, based on the expectations about the job requirements, keep an open line of communication so that everyone is on the same page.

Below are 15 best practices, courtesy of Fast Company Executive Board members to help leaders to attract a diverse group of candidates and retain them for future projects. 1. CREATE A COMPANY INTERNSHIP PROGRAM. Does your company have an internship program? If not, create one. Workforce development is a long-term project. There is so much great talent sitting inside the classrooms of universities and community colleges around the country. If you give a student a chance when they are still in school, there is a great chance they’ll be interested in coming back to be hired when they complete their degree. – Mary Mason, Little Medical School

2. OFFER INDUSTRY-STANDARD COMPENSATION RATES. Refrain from engaging in the tropes that immediately scare away gig employees. Stay away from using words or phrases like “work for exposure” to the industry, because it may be perceived as triggering due to all the scars that are still healing from the early social media days with companies. People usually just want fair and honest pay for the industry standards in a non-toxic environment that doesn’t try to leverage against them. – Tyler Angelos, Angelus Brand 3. PROVIDE A STABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT.

The most effective way to hire in the gig economy is to provide a semblance of stability. This might be through the length of the contract, guaranteed hours, a project rate, or even through guaranteed severance if the contract ends early. They may not be looking for full-time opportunities, but everyone is always looking for a form of stability. – Peter Sloterdyk, ATHENA 4. UTILIZE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA. Hiring effectively in the gig economy requires using data and insights on when and where you need workers, and getting ahead of that by offering the right employee benefits and flexible work options. It is critical to have a data science team that supports the company’s hiring strategy by honing in on where you need to hire and using AI to help find the right people. – David Coppins, IntelyCare

5. READ THEIR REVIEWS. It’s important to read a user’s reviews. Check the person’s delivery time, quality of work, how many revisions they are willing to do, and the timezone and hours of work. Prepare a detailed written brief of the work requirements as if you were doing the work yourself. Be ready to review and give feedback upon completion. This will make sure the final delivery works as per your expectations. – Sonal Bagga, Namma 6. BUILD AN INCLUSIVE COMPANY CULTURE.

Build a culture to attract the right candidates. With the gig economy, it’s now a great time to attract diverse candidates and retain top talent. Building a culture of inclusivity will help to attract the best talent and help retain them. – Scott Burgess, Continu 7. TREAT FREELANCERS LIKE YOUR FULL-TIME STAFF. The gig economy is the economy. Treat project-based talent as you would a full-time employee by looking for values alignment, a shared vision, and the right skills for the job. – Ashleigh Vogstad, Transcends Marketing Ltd

8. BE CLEAR ON THE GUIDELINES. There are many talented people who “gig” for their own reasons. Be clear about the value and purpose of your company and the impact the project you are hiring for will make to entice the best people to engage. Once you start an engagement, set clear guidelines and keep in constant communication giving clear feedback. You can find great talent and value through this type of engagement. – Matt Domo, FifthVantage 9. EXPLAIN YOUR BUSINESS PURPOSE.

Be clear on your company’s purpose and communicate to candidates that you’ve got one so that you hire people who see meaning in why you do what you do, not just what you do. – Amy Radin, Pragmatic Innovation Partners LLC 10. DON’T ASSUME ANYTHING. Put your assumptions on the back burner. People’s reasons for side-gigging are diverse, which means you can often source amazing talent within the gig economy. Over the years, I’ve hired many people working in this economy. Some of these people complete one short project and others have become permanent, full-time members of my team. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC

11. OFFER A WELL-ROUNDED BENEFITS PACKAGE. Find out what you can offer that is of more value beyond just the freedom of “gigging.” It could be adding healthcare, dental, vision, bonuses only for full-time employees, healthcare incentives, and more. Creating a more well-rounded package could set you apart. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency 12. DON’T HESITATE TO OVER-COMMUNICATE.

Know exactly what you want and over-communicate. We hire often from the gig economy and I’ve found that the more clear communication there is, the better. Even when expectations are laid out in the beginning, there are always some adjustments that need to happen, and this is good! When you find someone who really listens and makes changes accordingly, you will end up with something amazing. – Reuben Yonatan, GetVoIP 13. DEVELOP A ‘FLEXIBLE WORKFORCE TALENT ACQUISITION’ BRANCH. Leaders should set up a formalized “Flexible Workforce Talent Acquisition” branch. Doing so will enable dedicated teams to cultivate vendor partnerships and contractor relationships with automation to effectively and efficiently support operations. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

14. HIRE RELIABLE WORKERS. We live by the mantra of hiring slow and firing fast. If you can be so lucky to hire great staff remotely, count yourself lucky. Because gig workers often have multiple clients, finding the right gig worker typically means looking for someone with great skills, but we prize hustle and reliability over almost any other characteristic, especially when it comes to hiring remote gig workers. – Tyrone Foster, InvestNet, LLC 15. USE REFERRALS FROM CURRENT EMPLOYEES.

Hire from referrals from current employees or contractors. Referrals are a great way to find skilled individuals that are already working in the industry. By asking current employees or contractors for a referral, one can hire the right person for their team and service. – Kristin Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC