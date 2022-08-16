Only 34% of Black families invest. Stackwell CEO Trevor Rozier-Byrd wants to help change that

As a corporate lawyer and business person who worked in finance and asset management, Trevor Rozier-Byrd was often the only Black person in the room. He found himself wondering how he could use his personal expertise to decrease the wealth gap in the Black community. In 2020, he founded Stackwell, a digital investment platform marketed toward Black consumers.

According to 2019 data from the Federal Reserve, the average white family has $983,400 in net worth, while Black families have an average of $142,500. Only 34% of Black families have equity investments, compared to 61% of white families. “A lot of people in the Black community feel like financial markets are inaccessible to them and that you need a lot of money and pre-existing knowledge and experience to participate,” says Rozier-Byrd.

To begin with, Stackwell has a $10 account minimum and a $1 monthly subscription fee to make sure it’s accessible. Traditionally, investment accounts have minimums that can start at $1,000, although recently there’s been a push to have no minimums at all. Rozier-Byrd and his team also opted for a robo-investing solution, a way of helping to ensure that the product is easy to use and doesn’t require an extensive knowledge of the markets.

Stackwell’s app features a sleek user interface that asks customers what their goals are, and a calculator that shows them the long-term impact of their investments. The app also has notifications and behavioral nudges to encourage long-term investments, such as a note congratulating a customer on reaching an investment milestone.