The Great Realignment: Why a return to rational markets means a return to focused growth

Back in the spring, Wall Street flipped a switch. After years of free-flowing cheap venture capital, money suddenly got more expensive. Stock markets plunged and companies saw their valuations drop. Profits took on a renewed importance for investors, creating immense operational implications for venture-backed tech companies.

The sudden change was like a bad case of whiplash for tech founders who had gotten used to “free” money, and many of these companies will feel the pain as they adjust to new economic constraints. But some will be well-positioned to benefit from it, thriving on business fundamentals, more efficient and leveraged ways of operating, and an adapted vision for running a successful company. In my view, this is a long-overdue return to rationality for investors. For leaders able to shift back to the basics, the downturn may, in fact, be a boon. Some of the most successful tech companies—Apple, Amazon, Tesla—all faced critical periods when their backs were against the wall. And all of them emerged stronger by launching pivotal products, often within significant economic constraints. Creativity loves constraint, and in business, it forces sharpened thinking and a focus on driving business growth by creating value for customers. Every successful company that has lived through a market correction has been forced to get its fundamentals right—from figuring out how to deliver true value to customers to understanding how best to leverage capital for efficient growth. Here’s why this downturn can equip strong companies to emerge even stronger—if they use it as a driver of focused growth.

TWO DISTINCT APPROACHES TO GROWING A COMPANY While there isn’t one true way to build a highly valued technology company, I’ve seen startups generally go one of two routes when staking their claim in the marketplace. Both approaches can lead to successful outcomes, but one is riskier than the other and can make a pivot to business fundamentals more painful. The riskier approach is based on a winner-take-all land grab. The company grows exponentially out of the gate, leaving competitors to pick up whatever is left. While software markets often operate on this principle, and raising huge amounts of capital can position the leader to dominate, it can still be a perilous move.

Amazon and Uber, two margin-sensitive businesses that used the land-grab approach, illustrate the varying levels of risk—and rewards. Amazon focused on business fundamentals, raising $8 million in Series A funding prior to its 1997 IPO, and then another $100 million post-IPO. Now it sits at a $1.4 trillion market cap (at time of writing). The company has been obsessed with creating profit-making efficiencies since day one, perhaps because it launched when there was more reward for rigorous management. Uber, on the other hand, raised $25.2 billion in 33 funding rounds since 2010. Its market cap has fluctuated dramatically in the past year, and while it’s currently on an upswing, with cheap money drying up, Uber has a long road ahead of operating with margin constraints. DOUBLING DOWN ON CREATING TRUE VALUE

While there are many ways to build companies that deliver value, when cash is cheap and growth is rewarded over everything, the incentive becomes clear: Use piles of money to juice growth without regard for efficiency, sustainability, or value for customers. When capital markets reward sustainable growth, leaders who are focused on customer value and efficient growth can win. Box, for example, had two difficult years thanks to activist investors, but came out with a focus on sustainable growth and good operating margins, and their stock price has been stable since the downturn. This is the kind of focus that’s now being rewarded. At Pantheon, our approach has been to create value for our customers by delivering products and services that help them grow. Our obsession with customer value and sustained growth has enabled us to build a sizable business through fluctuating markets and investor incentives. We have always had an internal view on how to focus—informed by the market but not driven by it.

THE ABILITY TO ATTRACT AND RETAIN MORE ALIGNED EMPLOYEES Startups haven’t been the only ones chasing the money. Talent, driven by lavish perks and outsized salaries, has also been stuck in a hunt for unicorn positions that offer the best and most attractive benefits. Case in point: Roughly 3 million people apply to work at Google every year, a company known for its perks and for the opportunities it provides to work on innovative and impactful projects. And while Google is no flash in the pan, many startups offer sizzle without the steak, leading to an expectation gap. As the Great Resignation clearly demonstrated, without the substance of a solid mission, vision, and purpose, the shine of perks can quickly fade, making it much harder to retain the right talent.

Even in the face of an economic downturn, companies focused on creating true value can have a better chance of keeping people who believe in what they do versus those chasing perks and the perception of value. A RETURN TO LEADERSHIP OVER SHOWMANSHIP In the capital-fuelled madness of the last few years, I watched tech leaders become conditioned to build buzz via showmanship, a leadership archetype you may know well: fast-talking, ambitious, and often polarizing. But when the market demands value, talk is cheap.

I believe a return to business fundamentals is a return to leadership rigor. And those who hone in on the basics of good business—ambition, yes, but also insightful deliberation, careful planning, and a strong customer focus—can see the rewards in these current market conditions. While it may seem like a 180-degree shift to some, to me it’s a return to saner times: Customers won’t find themselves as inundated, employees will have the ability to choose the right workplace, and leaders are rewarded for more rigor and discipline. I believe the tech industry has to change its approach, but the opportunity is there to return to healthier ways of doing business. Zack Rosen is the co-founder and CEO of Pantheon, an established leader in WebOps, and a passionate proponent of advancing the open web.