From service provider to partner: The future of electronic manufacturing services

The term electronic manufacturing services (EMS) is outdated, and, in fact, undervalues the work done by some of the world’s largest companies. For five decades, we’ve referred to these outsourced manufacturers using this term or similar. But times have changed, and these companies now represent something far more complex and complete.

advertisement

advertisement

Indeed the goal of these companies has also changed quite radically. Over the last 50 years, OEMs have expected more, and the EMS industry has delivered. A typical large EMS now provides much more than purchasing power and labor arbitrage. They are now partnering on design, on direct-to-consumer (D2C) fulfillment, on global supply chain management, and on the management of the entire product life cycle from cradle to grave. THE CHANGING FACE OF ELECTRONIC MANUFACTURING SERVICES I think each decade of the development of the EMS industry has had its own dynamic and character. Each has had an impact on the relationship between the EMS and the OEM.

advertisement

• ’70s and ’80s: In this era, it was all about combining projects mostly around printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) from multiple original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) into single facilities. This was a brave new world, as some OEMs embraced outsourcing and the shift from fixed to variable manufacturing costs. The value add was simple: Only pay for what you are selling, and reduce the risks of maintaining a large manufacturing footprint. • Late ’80s and ’90s: We started to see huge growth in the EMS industry as companies took a “build it and they will come” approach. Not only were they building capacity at great speed, they were also buying their customers’ factories to help smooth their transition from in-house to outsourced, while adding ready-made capacity of their own. The OEMs saw EMS as a path to cheaper manufacturing, no fixed costs, and a way out of their existing obligations with respect to their own factories. This felt like a win-win. • 2000s: At the turn of the millennium, the dot-com bubble had a big impact on the industry, and was probably the first time these companies had seen much of a check on their progress. But it wasn’t long before they were back in the races. They quickly got back to expanding capacity in the Americas (particularly Mexico, which took off in the early 2000s), Eastern Europe and, of course, Asia. The 2000s were all about low-cost labor and what that could deliver in terms of value and savings. This encouraged the OEMs to look for lower prices and, I suspect, moved the OEM/EMS relationship to something more adversarial.

advertisement

• 2010s: In the last decade, the EMS industry has sought to shift from being seen as a source of cheap production in low-labor cost environments to a provider of a more integrated service offering. The addition of design capacity, supply-chain expertise, reverse logistics, and other aftermarket services have all added to their value. Meanwhile, they have diversified into plastics, packaging, metal, cables and other areas to provide a solution that seems much more vertically integrated. The last decade has also been the decade of digital transformation, driving efficiency, traceability, and visibility throughout the entire supply chain and product fulfillment process. • 2020s: Fast forward to the disruptive decade, the digital decade, the definitive decade! A decade that I believe will redefine the industry and the relationships between OEMs and their EMS to create an industry fit for the future. The 2020s started with a raging trade war between China and the U.S., quickly fell foul of COVID-19, and is now engulfed in supply-chain issues caused in part by that pandemic. The next disruption looks likely to be economic, but what we can say is that “disrupted” is the normal state for the 2020s.

advertisement

IT TAKES TWO TO TANGO The world that we currently live in requires OEMs or brands to appear agile in the way they develop, launch and deliver products and solutions. To do this, they need an electronic manufacturing partner (EMP) These new partnerships require thought from both sides. EMPs will need to be the partners that the OEM needs to achieve their goals, develop their business, protect their brand, and maximize the value of their innovation. But conversely, the OEM needs to be the partner the EMP needs. They need to respect the relationship, understand the depth of the value being delivered, and pay for it accordingly. They need to encourage their partners to grow and be profitable in a competitive world and not just chase lower prices.

advertisement

The right EMP will have a large footprint, ideally global. They should have a broad mix of skills and capacities—from design, to varied manufacturing technologies, to direct fulfillment, and much more. A partner with agile, “digital” systems will allow an OEM to operate in real time to respond to every disruption on the supply or demand side. They should have the scale, financial stability, and clout to service brands of similar scale. They should also understand that it’s about stakeholder value and not just shareholder value. Environmental, social governance should be part of their DNA. As in any relationship, your partner is a reflection of your own values and ideals. This is even more true in the world of electronic manufacturing partners. Your partner must share your goals and be an integral part of your company and your brand. OEMs that understand this will find themselves partnered with some amazing companies that could just be the difference between success and failure in a competitive market, especially in challenging times.

advertisement

Services are great, but partnerships are better! Philip Stoten spent his entire career in electronics manufacturing and supply chain. He is founding partner of SCOOP.