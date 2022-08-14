What you need to know about Google Web Designer, a primer

Starting and running a business—especially in this day and age when having an online presence is important—is no small feat. It’s no longer simply about coming up with and executing a killer business plan and doing what you do best. Once you factor in creating and maintaining a polished website, running ads, and creating social media content, the digital marketing side of the business can quickly become a full-time job in and of itself.

Tools like Google Web Designer make running the digital side of a business much more streamlined and simple—especially for those who might not be keen to invest thousands into creating assets like image and video content. The comprehensive platform is free of charge with a laundry list of features that range from ad creation to simple code development, all designed to make your job as a business owner or brand manager as simple as possible. Wondering if Google Web Designer is right for your business or skillset? Read on to get a better understanding of everything you can do with Google Web Designer and exactly how to use it in everyday practice. Can I create a website with Google Web Designer? Yes, you can create a website with Google Web Designer. Although the platform is easier if you have existing design experience, it’s not necessary in order to create a functioning and aesthetically pleasing HTML5-based responsive web page complete with ad banners using the Google Web Designer tool.

Google Web Designer is an extremely flexible tool for creating web pages and works with both Windows and Mac—and even Linux systems. The platform is designed to toggle between design and HTML modes which allows for much easier visualization of the final result from start to finish, which is especially useful for those who are more visual-minded than analytical. Note that although Google Web Designer does make designing a web page easier, the web design components can become fairly complicated for beginners, especially when compared to platforms such as WordPress or Squarespace. It’s best to have a little bit of existing coding language down before getting started if you want to ensure your web page is fully responsive and error-free. Is Google Web Designer any good? Google Web Designer offers a fantastic number of bells and whistles with expansive functionalities that make designing things like HTML5 ads, images, videos, and other web content accessible for newbies and experienced designers alike. It’s largely regarded as one of the best tools available online, not only due to its expansive offerings but also because the entire Google Web Designer program is completely free of charge and designed with busy business owners and managers in mind.

The app is user-friendly and easy for beginners to pick up for smaller-scale projects such as creating ad visuals and videos or running HTML5 ad content thanks to the huge library of templates and pre-made designs to choose from. The Google Web Designer tool also helps to output code for ads which makes it easy to play around with the formatting on an HTML level should that be of interest to you. Google Web Designer makes it easy for business owners to track user actions in order to trigger customized events based on exactly what or where users are landing or hovering around—whether on mobile or desktop. The Google Web Designer toolkit also takes it one step further; offering you a set of specific tools to ensure your final layout is responsive and visually attractive across different screen sizes for the best possible user experience.