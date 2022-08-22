Tips for getting the most out of your next Zoom interview

After 20 years of interviewing in-person medical school applicants, c-suite executives, and potential medical directors, I developed a keen sense of what a successful candidate should possess. Sitting across the table from an interviewee, I could gather much information: Were their fingernails nicely shaped? Were shoes shined and pants pressed? Could they look me in the eye while they answered my open-ended questions? Then the pandemic hit, and the Zoom interview became the standard. So instead of relying on face-to-face observations, I was forced to find new cues from the Zoom interaction on a computer screen. I would find myself focusing on the half-eaten Chipotle meal in the back corner of the candidate’s room or the choice of artwork over their desk.

THE LITTLE DETAILS MATTER Interviewing and presenting on Zoom is much more complicated than it looks. First, you must think of your office space as a TV set. Think like a set designer. How do you use the limited space behind you to tell your story? Are you a minimalist? Do you like a calm, soothing environment or one full of energy? Do you have pictures of your family, pets, or favorite trips and activities? If appropriate and not forced, those items can become props during your interview when asked about hobbies or areas that you consider essential in your life. Think carefully about your artwork and decorations in your office and what they say about you. And make sure to keep anything that speaks of controversial topics out of the camera’s eye, including anything political or religious. If your mother told you not to bring the subject up during a dinner conversation, then don’t show any items reflecting those discussion areas.

USE TECHNOLOGY TO YOUR ADVANTAGE While taking advantage of being in front of a computer instead of across the table from the interviewer is tempting, it can negatively impact your interaction. For example, I remember one interviewee who had set up a teleprompter with numerous canned answers. Every time I asked a question, I could see him clicking to the appropriate response and reading it verbatim. Not only did it take the spontaneity out of his Zoom interaction, but it also made me think about what else he would try to “get around” on the job. Learn how to take advantage of and learn to use all the tools that Zoom has to offer. For example, I remember how impressed I was when a medical school applicant asked if she could share her screen with me to show me graphs from her research. Not only did it make a lasting visual for me and help me to understand how outstanding her research results were, but it also showed that she took the time to prepare and showcase her accomplishments using the power of the Zoom technology.

PLANNING AHEAD IS KEY As an IT black cloud, I can not emphasize the importance of trial Zoom runs, especially before essential interviews and presentations. There is no excuse for being late to a Zoom Interview: “My Wi-Fi was down” is as lame an excuse as “My dog ate my homework.” And more than once, I have been caught off guard when my 11-year-old daughter changed my screen name from “Dr. Mary Mason” to “Margot the Magic Bean.” Trying to explain your screen name at the beginning of a meeting where you should be impressive, while potentially amusing, could also be why the interviewer decides you are not suitable for the job. One of the lasting impacts of the pandemic is the Zoom integration into the workplace, which includes how Human Resources uses it to interview candidates. While there is no substitute for interviewing someone in person, many companies will continue to use Zoom to weed out first- and second-round candidates. And some companies may solely rely on Zoom for hiring decisions, especially since it is much more time and cost-efficient than flying in prospective job seekers for an in-person visit. Just like a new technology introduced into the workplace, those who learn to master it and take advantage of all it has to offer can be those who succeed in the competitive job environment.

Mary Mason, M.D., MBA, is CEO and Founder of Little Medical School, a children’s entertainment franchise focused on health care careers.