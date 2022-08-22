How content creators can keep readers engaged through their subheadings

We all know a good heading is essential for grabbing readers’ attention and bringing in traffic. That’s why many content marketers spend significant time perfecting their titles. But the truth is that obtaining a click won’t necessarily gain you a reader. For that, you need quality content and quality subheadings.

On average, around 55% of readers will read your article for less than 15 seconds, and only about 10% will read every word. That’s because people online tend not to read like they do offline and are more likely to skim your articles looking for the specific information they need. Moreover, they won’t hang around unless they’re sure your content is relevant to them. To earn actual readership, you need to hook and rehook your readers throughout your articles and blog posts. And for that, you need subheadings equally as good as your headings. Here, we’ll go over why subheadings are so important, explain how to use them, and provide you with all the tips you need to write powerful subheadings that keep your readers reading.

WHY SUBHEADINGS ARE SO IMPORTANT Also known as a subhead or dek, a subheading is an essential component of almost all online content creation and serves several purposes. In one sense, subheadings act as signposts for readers that let them know where the article is going. Furthermore, they make content visually appealing and break information into more digestible chunks.

But it’s important to remember that subheadings are also there to sell each section of your article and to retain reader attention. Rarely will readers commit themselves to reading your entire article from the outset. Instead, they will often scan your content to see what information within it is relevant to their current needs. Subheadings are your chance to convince readers that each section of your content is relevant and valuable for them. Greet them with a massive wall of text, and they’ll soon head somewhere else.

HOW AND WHEN TO USE SUBHEADINGS There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to subheadings. But, generally speaking, you’ll want to include a subheading for each topic you cover within your post. Doing this sections out your content and makes it more readable and visually appealing. The length between each subheading will depend on the article you are writing. For example, you might leave over 200 words between subheadings or as little as 50. But you won’t typically want your sections to be any longer than 300 words.

Remember that while your subheadings should be big and eye-catching, they should be smaller than your main heading. Otherwise, you’re liable to confuse your reader. THREE TOP TIPS TO CREATE COMPELLING SUBHEADINGS 1. Clearly explain the benefit. Again, readers will skim your content, looking for signs that it’s relevant to their needs. So, it pays to be clear and concise about how each section of content will deliver the information they need.

In particular, focus not on summarizing or rehashing the content beneath but honing in on its tangible benefit. That might be how to do something or an instruction. When in doubt, think about the question your content is answering. Then use that as the subheading as your target audience will relate to these queries. 2. Keep it simple. While a bit of creativity in your subheadings is fine, the last thing you want to do is confuse your audience. So, avoid clichéd wordplay and cryptic meaning at all costs. Because while such techniques might impress a few dedicated readers, people skimming your content will be less likely to engage.

It’s also worth remembering that the point here is to appear helpful, not show off. So ditch any unnecessary jargon too. Finally, keep your subheadings short and snappy, as long, detailed ones are less likely to draw attention or be read. 3. Avoid keyword spamming. You may have heard that it’s good SEO practice to include keywords and phrases in your subheadings. While this is true, your primary focus should always be on helping your readers, not trying to impress Google. Only include keywords and phrases in your subheadings if it’s possible to do so in a way that makes sense. Never keyword-stuff your subheadings to the detriment of their readability or effectiveness.

FINAL THOUGHTS You don’t have to, nor should you, spend hours fretting over perfecting your subheadings. But it also pays to recognize them as a critical component of articles and blog posts. Ensure they state the benefit your content’s subsections provide in a clear, concise, and user-friendly way, and your actual tangible readership should grow.

Scott Baradell is CEO of Idea Grove, a unified PR and marketing agency, and editor of the online publication Trust Signals.