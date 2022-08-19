Scientific research needs to be more transdisciplinary than ever

Researchers are, by default, supposed to solve complex problems. They read available literature, conduct trials and experiments, collect and analyze data, and develop future scenarios to find answers. Now, though, we live in a rapidly evolving world that is getting smaller by the day. The challenges we deal with—information overload, disinformation, climate change, fuel crisis, global pandemics—are more interconnected, complex, and multifaceted.

Therefore, research must progress beyond mono or multidisciplinary approaches—it has to be transdisciplinary. THE PROBLEM WITH THE TRADITIONAL LINEAR APPROACH The traditional linear approach to research is effective when the objective is to measure the impact or find potential pathways for some specific goal. However, when the issue at hand has no genuine “true-false” solution, is multidimensional, interwoven with other issues, and can never be stopped entirely; the linear approach can only provide short-sighted solutions.

Take climate change, for instance. You cannot approach the problem in isolation. It is closely connected to other major issues such as fuel crisis, hunger, poverty, and wealth inequality. Moreover, its impact won’t be purely ecological—any policy solution formulated will also need to evaluate the economic and social implications. Research and development largely happen in silos. You have academic institutions, commercial entities, and governmental organizations all trying to find answers to the same questions but with hardly any collaboration and cooperation. There is no denying that specializing in a discipline has its merits and applications, but it also limits your ability to contemplate beyond the boundaries of your subject. Think about all the university departments, academic journals, and R&D wings in institutions—everything encourages people to think from the narrow lens of their discipline.

But multifaceted challenges like climate change and COVID-19 require holistic solutions. You can’t make policy decisions without understanding how they will impact society, culture, international relations, and the economy, among other things. This is why you need a framework where researchers from across disciplines can collaborate and explore a problem from multiple angles. THE TRANSDISCIPLINARY APPROACH The concept of transdisciplinary research has been around for more than 50 years. The paper “Towards a caring transdisciplinary research practice” outlines that transdisciplinary research aims to unify knowledge from across disciplines and diverse sources, including non-academic stakeholders to co-generate solutions. It also emphasizes that researchers need to balance values and preferences and assign ownership for both issues and answers.

The process typically involves three phases. The first phase is where you choose a problem, gain a fundamental understanding of it, and establish a framework for all the collaborators to understand. The collaborators gather and begin creating knowledge together in the second phase. The co-generated knowledge is documented and applied in societal activities in the final step. Transdisciplinary research ensures that research problems are not explored in isolation. It encourages diverse voices to work toward overarching goals, exchange critical information and opinions freely, and collaborate in a structured and consistent way. HOW TO FOSTER TRANSDISCIPLINARY RESEARCH?

It is the diversity of perspectives and uniqueness in problem-solving approaches that ultimately allows transdisciplinary research projects to address complex and dynamic challenges. But the key to the success of these projects will depend on the management of biases and standpoints of the different groups, accessibility to knowledge, and effectiveness of project management. Academic and non-academic actors have different motivations and standpoints. Each group may have its own biases and school of thought. To ensure it doesn’t disrupt the project, these aspects must be taken into consideration when setting up the initial framework. Effective transdisciplinary research projects require seamless access and exchange of scientific and process knowledge. Participants must be encouraged to use modern solutions like SciSpace (full disclosure: this is my company) that offer unrestricted access to critical data and findings and existing process knowledge across disciplines.

Lastly, focus on building accountability in the way the project is managed. When you have diverse voices functioning in different capacities, it is crucial that each actor clearly knows what they are supposed to work on. Not only does this help keep the funding body happy, but it will also help the team understand and evaluate the impact and efficiency of transdisciplinarity. The bottom line is that transdisciplinary research requires a more systematic and collaborative approach. But it comes with the territory. Challenges like climate change are so complex and dynamic that we have to break free of disciplinary silos to understand their implications better and develop viable solutions. APPLYING A TRANSDISCIPLINARY APPROACH

The big question is: how do we apply transdisciplinarity in the real world? At the fundamental level, any transdisciplinary structure you create must form a bridge between societal practice and scientific pursuit. In an academic setting, this could mean teachers from different departments teaching the same course or working together to design an exhaustive curriculum. It should help students establish connections between principles and practices of various disciplines and understand the topic from multiple angles. Implementing transdisciplinarity in an R&D setting requires you to rethink the traditional ways of working. For starters, pick researchers who not only possess in-depth domain knowledge but can also access information in a broad range of disciplines and apply it effectively. Encourage more brainstorming sessions rather than fully-formed presentations. Help your team look at multiple perspectives right from the start. Even something as simple as individuals from different departments helps. During the COVID-19 epidemic, we saw a peek at how transformational collaborative science can be. Researchers from across disciplines and non-academic actors came together to find answers to health, social, economic, and cultural challenges posed by the pandemic.

The good news is that numerous transdisciplinary projects are currently progressing on critical topics, including sustainable development, cancer therapy, and crop conservation. We have seen the rise to prominence of research bodies like the Santa Fe Institute, which are focused on unifying the theoretical systems of different disciplines to find common patterns and answer complex scientific questions. Even though transdisciplinary research has been around for 50 years, it is far more pertinent now, given the scope of the challenges upon us. Saikiran Chandha, CEO & Founder of SciSpace—the only integrated research platform to discover, write, publish & disseminate research papers.